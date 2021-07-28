The county’s Board of Education on Wednesday took no vote regarding a mask requirement for the next school year, saying that such a decision would be premature.
District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said that in view of anticipated changes in the state’s StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit, the board should take no action.There was no disagreement among members participating in the special-called meeting.
Gov. Roy Cooper could announce changes in guidance for schools as early as Thursday, when the state’s Coronavirus Task Force is scheduled to provide an update briefing.
At a July 21 briefing, the governor and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen announced that the state is encouraging continued masking in schools. But the new guidance, which is currently set to take effect on Friday, does not include a mask mandate.
However, new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control could change that. The CDC on Tuesday updated its guidance to recommend “universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.”