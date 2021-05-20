KENANSVILLE — Duplin County school nurses, Health Services department head Tracey Simmons-Kornegay and staff were recently recognized at the Board of Education meeting for their outstanding leadership and commitment to the district family during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brent Davis, Duplin County School Board Chairman shared words of gratitude to the nurses for going above and beyond in many situations they have never faced before.
“Under the leadership of Ms. Sue Ellen Cottle this team of nurses has been instrumental in keeping our students and staff safe during this very challenging pandemic,” said Davis.
Following the presentation of plaques, Board member Pam Edwards expressed words of gratitude.
“This group is very near and dear to my heart. I have watched them out in the schools, and I’ve watched what they do each day to keep our students and faculty safe,” said Edwards.
She shared that when she first started in Duplin County Schools there was only one nurse. She is thankful DCS now has a school nurse in every building across the district.
Davis recognized Simmons-Kornegay for her steadfast leadership in supporting Duplin County Schools during COVID-19 and presented her with the Above and Beyond Award.
“I can’t thank Ms. Kornegay enough for all that she has done to facilitate these guidelines, working from continuous changes with government and state mandates and in the NC health toolkit and with everything that changes almost daily in this process,” said Davis. “Ms. Kornegay has been there to help guide and support our district to keep our students, staff, families, and communities healthy and safe and did a phenomenal job helping to get our staff that wanted a vaccine, vaccinated.”
Davis recognized Simmons-Kornegay received her award and expressed her gratitude on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department. “I am thankful for the support of the Board of Education and the partnership over the last 14 months and especially for the school nurses,” said Simmons-Kornegay.
She shared how the school nurses have worked many hours to assist the health department and have played a vital role in administering vaccines across the county.
“Thank you to the Board and the school nurses for stepping in and helping us administer the vaccines.”
Next, Davis recognized the Duplin County Health Department. He spoke about their support and commitment throughout the pandemic, to promote good health for the school families and thanked them for their tireless efforts in COVID testing, quarantine, tracing, and recent vaccination events.
Rose Kornegay accepted the Above and Beyond Award on behalf of the Duplin County Health Department.
“I have worked with the health department for 20 years and have worked with the school nurses for most of those 20 years,” said Korneagy. “We’ve always had a great collaboration with the school nurses and I don’t think that is the case in many counties. They have done a phenomenal job and I’m so proud of them.”