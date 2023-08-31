This product covers Eastern North Carolina
**TROPICAL STORM IDALIA CONTINUING TO IMPACT EASTERN NC**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- None
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect
for Beaufort, East Carteret, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, and
Southern Craven
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Onslow,
Duplin, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Mainland Dare,
Northern Craven, Northern Outer Banks, Ocracoke Island,
Tyrrell, and West Carteret
- A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Hatteras Island
and the Northern Outer Banks.
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 120 miles south of Buxton NC or about 90 miles southeast
of Morehead City NC
- 33.6N 75.8W
- Storm Intensity 60 mph
- Movement East or 90 degrees at 20 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
Tropical Storm Idalia, currently about 90 miles southeast of Morehead City,
will continue to move offshore today. Nonetheless, significant impacts are
expected for eastern North Carolina through the remainder of today.
Heavy rain bands will continue to bring widespread additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches. Combined with the heavy rain that has already
fallen overnight into this morning, the localized flash flood threat will
persist through the day especially in low-lying, urban and poor drainage
areas.
Dangerous storm surge inundation of 2-4 feet above ground is possible
along the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers and associated tributaries, as well
as Core and southern Pamlico Sounds. Winds approaching tropical storm
force could lead to some downed trees and isolated power outages,
especially along and east of Highway 17.
Dangerous marine conditions are expected for all offshore waters and
the Pamlico Sound, with strong winds and dangerous seas building to
create treacherous conditions for mariners. Localized ocean overwash
is expected along the coast due to high surf. Stronger and more
frequent rip currents will also exist along area beaches.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* FLOODING RAIN:
Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across
all of eastern North Carolina. Remain well guarded against dangerous
flood waters having additional significant impacts.
If realized, these impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and
ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
* SURGE:
Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across
the Neuse and Pamlico River and adjacent tributaries
as well as the southern Pamlico and Core Sounds. Remain well away
from life-threatening surge having additional significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts across the Albemarle Sound, Outer Banks, and Crystal Coast.
* WIND:
Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across
significant impacts across the immediate Crystal Coast. Remain well
sheltered from dangerous wind having additional significant impacts. If
realized, these impacts include:
- Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage
to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings
experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile
homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight
objects become dangerous projectiles.
- Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater
numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several
fences and roadway signs blown over.
- Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban
or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access
routes impassable.
- Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent
in areas with above ground lines.
Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding
across the remainder of eastern North Carolina, particularly east of
Highway 17. Remain well sheltered from hazardous wind having additional
limited impacts.
* TORNADOES:
Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across Eastern North Carolina.
* OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS:
Dangerous marine conditions continue across all the waters, with
strong winds and seas building to create treacherous conditions for
mariners. Life-threatening surf conditions with stronger and more
frequent rip currents and strong shore break will also exist along
area beaches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for
updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a
battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy.
During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your
shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best
foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather.
Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose
power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and
check-ins.
Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or
videos.
If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch
or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic
rise in water levels.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Newport/Morehead City NC around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if
conditions warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 10 to 15 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...through tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&