The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced earlier this week that member high schools can resume workout activities Monday with a few adjustments.
The NCHSAA held a virtual meeting with athletic directors from across the state to discuss their approach to fall sports and answer questions from the schools.
Pitt County Athletics Director Ron Butler indicated several of his high schools will resume summer workout activities on Monday with at least one exception: South Central, which had two people test positive for COVID-19 during the first phase of summer workouts which began June 15.
“Four of our schools were working out when they were allowed to during the previous phase,” Butler said. “All six schools started and a couple stopped. South Central had to postpone theirs the second week because a couple of kids tested positive. But I think those schools who don’t start back next week will start back the week of Aug. 24.”
That’s because there will be two “dead periods” where no activities can be held from Aug. 10-21. The first, enacted by Pitt County Schools separate from the NCHSAA, runs from Aug. 10-16. The second, from Aug. 17-23, is implemented by the NCHSAA.
Pitt County Schools begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 17. The second “dead period” mandated by the NCHSAA is so schools can focus on their openings.
Greene Central AD David Bryant confirmed several of the Rams teams (volleyball, football, cheerleading, men’s and women’s soccer, basketball and tennis) would resume workouts on Monday.
“We are excited about going to phase two,” he said. “But we are also unsure about when competition will resume for high school sports. Hopefully in two to three weeks we will know more about the future of high school athletics.”
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said during the AD’s meeting there was no timeline for implementing Phase 3 of the association’s reopening plan. She said any further plans to move into later phases will be partly dependent on Gov. Roy Cooper moving the state into Phase 3 of his plan.
Phase 2 of the NCHSAA’s plan will not change the number of athletes allowed to participate in workouts, but it will allow for the usage of some shared equipment, such as balls. Social distancing must be maintained.
The wearing of protective equipment remains prohibited, and equipment must be disinfected frequently. Disinfecting equipment is required between usage by different pods of athletes.
If it is necessary to bring a student into an athletic training room, a licensed athletic trainer must be present and appropriate disinfecting must happen afterward. Athletes were previously not allowed in training rooms unless it was an emergency.
Workouts remain limited to 90 minutes per session, and adequate cleaning schedules are still required.
Outside gatherings are still limited to 25 people, which includes athletes, coaches, managers, trainers, etc. Gatherings in gymnasiums are limited to 10 people.
Pre-workout symptom and temperature checks are still required.
Coaches, staff and managers must maintain six feet of social distance and are encouraged to wear face coverings at all times. Athletes, likewise, are encouraged to wear face coverings when not involved in physical activity.
No team travel is permitted in Phase Two.
There is no sharing of water bottles. Hydration stations are not to be used by individuals. Locker rooms, weight rooms and mat rooms remain closed.
\Weights, mats and other equipment may be moved outside if spaced 12 feet apart. They must be disinfected between each use. Spotters must wear face coverings.
There will still be no sharing of towels, shoes, clothing or other athletic attire.
Tucker stated that multiple plans have been developed but no final decisions have been made about fall sports.
The NCHSAA still hopes to have fall sports this year. However, according to Tucker, if fall sports cannot be played this fall, the association will not say they won’t be played at all during the 2020-21 school year.
If that scenario comes to pass, Tucker said moving fall sports to the end of the school year could be an option if sports are pushed back. That would mean winter and spring sports teams could be looking at shortened seasons with fewer games and possibly a reduced number of teams in the state playoffs.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors would have to approve any changes to the calendar, however.
“We hope we can have all three sports seasons so all of the seniors get a senior year in their sport,” Butler said. “But we are still unsure what will happen.”