Cases of COVID-19 on Pitt County Schools campuses climbed this week after three consecutive weeks of decline.
Seventy-eight cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Sept. 24-30, according to the school system’s weekly report. Students accounted for 75 of those cases. This compares with 54 student cases the previous week.
Twenty-one schools in the district reported at least one case of COVID on campus, with J.H. Rose High and Wintergreen schools reporting 10 cases each. Half a dozen schools, Ayden Middle, Farmville Central, Grifton, Hope Middle, Ridgewood and South Central, reported five or more cases each. But no new clusters, defined as five or more related cases, were reported since last week’s confirmed cluster related to Farmville Middle School athletics.
As of 7:30 p.m. Friday, a live, real-time dashboard that tracks cases on- and off- campus showed a decrease in the number of active cases of the virus, 216, down from 299 on Sept. 24. The data also indicated a decline in quarantines, 1,585, down from 1,965 the same time last week.
Combined statistics show J.H. Rose High School reported the largest number of cases at 24, followed by South Central High and Wintergreen intermediate with 15 cases each. Seven schools reported 10 or more cases each.
Among the more than three dozen schools in the district, four, Belvoir, Eastern, Stokes and Innovation Early College High School reported no cases of COVID.
Quarantines were reported at all schools, with Rose reporting 123 and South Central reporting 112.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,000 students, nearly all of them on campus.
School board election districts
The Board of Education is seeking public input on a proposed option for voter district realignment. Comments will be accepted until noon Oct. 8.
Maps of the existing voting districts and the proposed districts may be viewed at https://bit.ly/PCS2021VoterPlan. A public hearing on the proposed plan is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for people to view the plan. A final board vote on the plan is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 1.
School board meeting
The county’s Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Kathy Taft Center. Included on the agenda are:
• A resolution to increase the limit of what the district can spend on small purchases without undergoing a competitive bidding process
• A proposal to purchase six Carolina Thomas activity buses
• A contract to add a fire alarm system to mobile classrooms at Wahl-Coates Elementary School
• A plan to change the fire alarm system at J.H. Rose High School to eliminate pull alarms and add heat detectors
• An expenditure for a new chiller unit at Wintergreen Primary School