Virginia announced last week that it will not have high school sports in the fall.
Could North Carolina follow suit?
It’s quite possible as the Covid-19 pandemic’s push in the last two weeks has re-energized, morphing more than 60,000 new cases each day. North Carolina and at least 13 other states have reported record numbers for hospitalizations for the virus in July.
All of this was the background as state officials, the N.C. High School Athletic Association and more than 450 schools begin the process of returning, and how schools and athletics will be governed in the fall.
Gov. Roy Cooper and his administration said schools should return by either Plan B – which has the schools at 50 percent capacity and many other protective measures in place, like mandatory face masks and 6-foot social distancing. He also left the state in Phase 2. Schools could also choose Plan C, which is all remote learning.
The NCHSAA responded by saying fall practices cannot start until Sept. 1, a full month past its normal Aug. 1 beginning.
Duplin County’s Board of Education informed the public of its plans last Monday night, too late for this week’s deadline for The Duplin Times.
Yet no matter what plan the board picked, and when they said no-contact, non-ball using drills could start, the plan could go up in smoke if one or more schools have an outbreak. Sadly, it would not take a lot of positive results to close a school or an entire school system.
So far the virus has done what it wants, when it wants and to who it wants, although targeting select groups, such as older people and those with medical problems and issues.
Everyone is antsy to start, while most know it is a good decision to wait to provide the best possible assurance that players, coaches and athletes will be shielded.
Many counties have started conditioning and social distancing in practices – but no balls, or close contact
has been permitted.
“There is a lot of paperwork and preparation steps to make it as safe as possible, yet I feel confident we can pull it off, even though it will limit what we can do,” said North Duplin football coach Hugh Martin. “While we’re still in a wait-and-see situation, we’re trying to be as optimistic as we can about getting in as many games as possible.
“The expectation across the board now is that this will subside, even while we had an explosion that last month.”
And yet all good plans, and there will be many different ones by school systems, can be trashed by the cunning virus, which has infected 3.7 million and killed 140,000 in the U.S.
Schools start Aug. 17, and there will be a one-week dead period that keeps athletes off the fields as schools set new guidelines and policies.
“It’s starting to feel like an impossible situation,” said Wallace-Rose Hill soccer coach Rodrigo Diaz. “And if I had to vote right now, my vote would be to move the season (fall sports) to the winter. It’s all we will be able to do to get the school ready.”
Diaz wonders if fans will be in the stands and says it could strap an athletic department from ticket sales that schools depend on for sports budgets.
“Now there’s is basketball and baseball to worry about but why play fall sports and not make any money?” he asks.
Diaz is also concerned about Duplin schools having enough practice time in the heat of summer to begin playing games, and that other schools in WRH’s conference have a jump-start.
“Normally by Aug. 1 we have answers to a lot of our questions and concerns and can move forward on other issues,” he said. “But now we could start to get the players in shape in the hot and humid part, stop and then start again. I see no use in practices without a ball.
“So we go back to school Aug. 17, have a week off and then I have to prepare my team for games in September?”
Diaz said proper social distancing would put just one student or athlete in a bus seat, making hard work of both getting students to school and athletes to away games.
He’s also worried about other schools being ahead of the slow curve in slower counties.
“Clinton has been working out since June and that would not create a level playing field,” Diaz said.
“So waiting to play at a later time is a fairness issue. Now I’m not upset Brad (Clinton coach Spell) and those folks have been out there, but it has made for an uneven field of play.”
Prep sports ended March 13 when schools closed. Some school systems have returned to restricted instruction, but many have had huge limitations.
“We hope and hold off for a week, and hope and hold off for a week,” Diaz said. “It’s been draining on the kids and they are starting to feel false hope.”
Diaz and many other coaches are concerned about loss of contact with athletes since the spring.
It’s the longest period ever coaches and athletes have been “separated,” says Martin.
“That’s been hard because we teach and coach our student-athletes on and off the field and in and out of the classroom,” Martin said. “We’re not the only school that does this but we take that responsibility seriously, as we do the virus.”
And yet Martin and all of us realize, one slip and it all disappears. A positive test from a player or coach could end a season since those around the infected person would also have to be quarantined 14 days.
“We’re trying to be as optimistic as we can,” Martin said, “but even if you do everything you should there is still risk involved. What if a player contacts it and spreads it though their home?”
A fall without prep sports?
It’s possible.
It’s also quite likely that a county or conference will start playing games and be forced to turn off stadium and gymnasium lights.
Stay tuned.
We could be in for a wild ride on the back of a virus-carrying bull.
After four months of shocks and after-shocks, nearly anything seems possible, including a black flag thrown on prep sports.