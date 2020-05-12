No prom, no parties and possibly no graduation ceremonies — high school seniors in Pitt and Greene counties have had to miss out on a lot of memory-making experiences.
Now a national movement known as “Adopt a Senior” is helping to eliminate some of the students' disappointment while also providing them with new sources of support and encouragement.
Carla Williams is one such source. When she learned about "Adopt a Senior," she knew she wanted to be a part of it. Williams still remembers how Hurricane Floyd affected her senior year of high school and caused it to be somewhat nontraditional.
“I can kind of sympathize, but with us things got back to normal," she said. "They are missing out on a lot. It’s been cool to see everybody come together by brightening their day."
“Adopt a Senior” pages are created using Facebook groups and are localized to a specific area or school. Williams, Christi Collins of Kinston and Laura Eason of Shine came together to form the “Adopt a 2020 Lenoir or Greene County High School Senior” group. They combined Lenoir and Greene County onto one page since both communities are close, according to Collins.
Collins is married to a coach at North Lenoir High School and her daughter, Lark, is a senior at Greene Central High School. Along with missing out on many senior activities, Lark has also missed out on her last season playing softball as a Ram.
“(The students) miss school,” Collins said.
Eason’s son, Tyler Holmes, is a senior at North Lenoir High School.
The “Adopt a Senior — Pitt County Edition” was founded by Jalil Davis and Lynette Chappel. Chappel is a teacher assistant at H.B. Sugg and Sam D. Bundy Elementary School, while Davis is a teacher assistant at Farmville Middle School.
“The class of 2020 is not able to enjoy prom, traditional graduation and all the senior activities they would get to partake in," Davis said. "We just want to let the class of 2020 know we are very proud of them and let them know they are destined for greatness and we hope they enjoy what the future has in store for them."
“I love giving back to the youth," Davis said. "This would be something to give to them to make their senior year one they will not forget.”
Adoption for each student varies and can include monetary gifts, words of encouragement or prayers, along with other gifts. Seniors can be adopted by more than one person. The adoptions can be for short- or long-term periods.
“I have heard some creative ways community members have been helping seniors have a great senior year of high school,” Davis said.
“It’s really cool to see the kids’ reactions when they get something on the page," Collins added.
“I think it helps them. It’s bringing up their morale," Eason said. "Everything has changed for them. It’s one thing when a parent says it will be OK, but it's better when you hear it from other people. I think it will be really good for kids every year to get that recognition.”
Both pages have received a lot of positive support from the community.
“It's been phenomenal. I didn't think it would grow the way it did," Williams said. "It’s just been really great to see how the community has come together."
“I didn’t think it would go anywhere, but I decided to go ahead with it," Davis said. "This thing has blown up bigger than I thought it would.”
Seniors Isai Acevedo and Rashya Speight are grateful for the creation of the pages and the support they have received.
Speight is a senior at Farmville Central High School. She will attend Lewisburg College to study sports management.
“I was happy people cared about the seniors," she said. "It means a lot for all the support. If we were to have something in school, people would come to cheer us on. That’s how it is with the Adopt a Senior page."
Acevedo is a senior at Greene Early College. He plans to attend Lenoir Community College for construction management.
“I think it’s pretty cool how the community has been honoring seniors during this difficult time," Acevedo said. "A lot of us have been pretty confused as what’s going on and with the future of this year.
“We’re just thankful for the people doing this," he said. "I’m not only speaking for myself, but I’m in a group with a lot of seniors and we feel honored.”
Though his senior year looks different than expected, Acevedo has been embracing the positive.
“I actually think it’s cool we are the generation going to see something different," he said. "I haven’t seen this, where the whole community came together to honor seniors. This year we have strangers we don’t know honoring us and we’re getting to meet new people. It makes me feel pretty blessed. It’s tragic but it lets me value more of the little things."
Sarah Casey is a mother of Ben Thompson, a senior at Ayden-Grifton High School. Thompson will continue on to Pitt Community College before transferring to N.C. State University to study wildlife and fishery.
The group has allowed her to celebrate her senior along with others in a different way.
“I waited 18 years to have a child to go through this experience and we don’t get to do it," Casey said. "I feel those last couple of months were the highlight.
“I’m humbled by the outpouring of love by the community especially from people who don’t have seniors," she said.