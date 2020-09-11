COVID Testing
Free COVID-19 testing will be available 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The testing will be provided by the Old North State Medical Society in partnership with the Andrew A. Best Medical Society and the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Community Center. Visit onsms.org/greenville/ for more information and to register.
Trivia Dash
Greenville Recreation and Parks is holding a drive-in Trivia Dash competition from 6:30-8 p.m. on Sept. 20 and Oct. 18. Contestants will compete from their vehicles in a multiple-category trivia contests. Register at greenvillenc.gov for limited spots. Call 329-4567 for more information.
Swim Lessons
The Greenville Aquatics and Fitness Center is holding signups for swim lessons for all ages at its indoor pool in north Greenville on Staton Road. Nine age groups and categories are available and fees range from $30 to $80. Class details and schedules are available at greenvillenc.gov, or call 329-4101.
Bicycle Rodeo
The Boy Scouts of America is holding a free bicycle rodeo and Cub Scout signup event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the parking log of Dick’s Sporting Goods, 3500 Galleria Drive. Geared for youth in grades K-5 and their parents, the fun event features bicycle safety instruction and an obstacle course. Participants can sign up for one of four hour-long time slots with a limit of 25 per slot. It also will feature goody bags and hourly raffles, safety inspections, helmet and seat fittings, and an opportunity to join a nearby Cub Scout Pack. Go to ecc.tentaroo.com/admin2/login to sign up or call 522-1521. Masks and hand sanitizer are required.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Aladdin” on Sept. 19 and “Onward” on Sept. 25 at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Both movies are rated PG and begin at 7:30 p.m.; parking areas open at 6:15 p.m. Each Carpool Cinema viewing will have space for about 50 cars. Films are free, and concession sales are planned.
Night to Paws
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will hold its annual A Night to Paws fundraiser with a live online raffle drawing, a silent auction, testimonials, recognitions and video features. The auction runs from now to 8 p.m. on Saturday. A virtual event hosted by board member and WNCT anchor Maria Satira begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Raffle tickets and registration for the auction is available now. Visit one.bidpal.net for details.
GPAT voting program
Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television Corporation Television (GPAT) is airing Vote 2020 at 8 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31 on Suddenlink cable channel 23. The conversation with Pitt County Elections Director Dave Davis answers questions about voting in the general election, including providing information on mail-in voting, One-Stop voting and voting on Election Day. Email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org for more information.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. All participants must observe 6 feet of personal space while interacting staff or other people at the Transfer Station. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
