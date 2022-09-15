WHITAKERS — Al Cooper, 73, died on Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.

ROCKY MOUNT — Ethwell Davis Battle, 94, died on Sept. 2, 2022. Graveside service Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.