WHITAKERS — Al Cooper, 73, died on Sept. 10, 2022. Funeral Friday at noon. Visitation Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Ethwell Davis Battle, 94, died on Sept. 2, 2022. Graveside service Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Sophia Thomas-Hales, 67, died on Sept. 10, 2022. Graveside service Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Gardens of Gethsemane. Visitation Saturday from 12:30-1:15 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bobby Wayne Wilson, 61, died on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Englewood Baptist Church. Visitation will follow in the sanctuary until 4:30 p.m. Arrangements by Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
ZEBULON — Linda Ray Hines, 71, died on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.
WILLIAMSTON — Charles Edward Stewart, 69, died on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Bailey Church of God, Bailey.
TARBORO — Saloma Flood Black, 99, died on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 1 p.m., at Eastern Star MB Church. Viewing one hour prior to the service at the church. Due to COVID-19, we are asking everyone wear a mask. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.