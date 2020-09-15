ROCKY MOUNT — William Eugene Watson, 76, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 11 a.m., at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Elm City. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
