ROCKY MOUNT — Evelyn “Nuck” Richardson, 72, died on Sept. 14, 2020. Private funeral at 3 p.m. Friday at Richardson Funeral Home, Louisburg. Viewing 1-3 p.m. prior to funeral.
ROCKY MOUNT — Barbara Jean Roberts, 74, died on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Memorial service Friday at noon, at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
BATTLEBORO — Joseph Daniel Hunter, 80, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Memorial service Saturday at 11 a,m., at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount.
TARBORO — Juanita Smith, 89, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 11 a.m., at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
PHILADELPHIA — Herman Ray Ward, 72, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at St. Delight Church Cemetery. Viewing 11 a.m. to noon at Hemby-Willoughby.
PINETOPS — Jeanniy Wooten, 10, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Private funeral service Saturday at 3 p.m., at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Assoc. Church. Viewing one hour prior to service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
TARBORO — Gloria Hagans died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. Graveside service Sunday at 2 p.m., at Dancy Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
TARBORO — David Bryant, 89, died on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Services are private. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
RALEIGH — Christine Coppedge, 89, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Arrangements by William Toney’s Funeral Home, Zebulon.