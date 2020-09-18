BYH, most people do not know, but Thursday was Constitution Day. I think schools should start each period that day by reading one article, some periods may need to read more, since Articles V, VI and VII are so short. Then last period the Amendments should be read. By the time American students graduate, they should be well versed in the U.S. Constitution.
BYH ECU College Republicans. Hope you have paid the fee and have the required parade permit for your Trump train on Saturday. You also have to list the route you plan to take, hire off-duty police at $30 an hour, pay $25 per vehicle and sign a contract. It’s all online.
Bless our hearts, our votes have been mailed in and been accepted. All political ads are now wasted on us.
What effect does COVID-19 have on vehicles? The volume of the cars and trucks in Rolling Meadows has increased 10 fold since COVID came along. Would someone please help us with this?
BYH to the person saying they won’t be voting for anyone that lies. Guess you will be writing in Jimmy Carter on your ballot for all races. He was the only decent human being to ever hold an elected state or national level public office.
Bless your heart to the reader who says they will not vote for a politician that lies in this year’s election. That being the case, I suggest you stay at home. There is not a politician on this planet who does not lie.
BYH to Pitt County Schools for being a leader and offering in-person instruction while many other districts caved to the fear-mongering COVID crowd. Now the other districts are starting to recognize. Has it been perfect? No, but it has been better than all virtual. Wake up governor and put the students in school 100 percent of the time!
BYH Dan Forest: Open schools for full face-to-face instruction without masks during a pandemic? Sure, if we could turn back time to 2019! You’d have a teacher revolt, and I’d be leading them all.
A no BYH to those that won’t wear masks. You know we could be in Phase 3 already if y’all just follow the rules. But no you want to make life difficult for others and think you’re too good to wear a mask. Karma!
Disappointed. Just drove to my favorite shoe and uniform store. No sign on the door about wearing a mask, not one employee wearing a mask. You just lost my business and I will not recommend you to anyone.
Bless the hearts of teachers at a local high school where there is no apparent leadership. The constant changing the rules of the virtual and face to face school day is ridiculous. And to top things off, a mandatory staff meeting on Friday afternoon.
