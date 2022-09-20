Sept. 20 Deaths Sep 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — James E. McQueen, 73, died on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Funeral today at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rocky Mount Funeral Home Funeral James E. Mcqueen Death Visitation Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions 2022 Pitt County Fair Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Greenville Life in the East SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector