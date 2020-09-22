ROCKY MOUNT — Robert Jerry Svoboda, 69, died on Friday, Sep. 18, 2020. Graveside service Tuesday at 3 p.m., at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. Visitation immediately following the service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
