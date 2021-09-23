GALLOWAY, Ohio — Kendra Denise Gillard, 29, died on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home. Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Leroy J. Avent, 75, died on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Graveside services Friday at 1 p.m., at New Life Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Delaney Garner, 68, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Graveside service Thursday at 1 p.m., at Garner Family Cemetery, Hollister. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
CARY — Terrell Manquell Hagans, 44, died on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Word Tabernacle Church, Tarboro. Viewing Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary. Masks required and social distancing observed.