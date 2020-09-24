SPEED — Rosa Lee Sherrod, 89, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 12 P.M., at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Viewing Friday, 3-5 P.M., at Hemby Willoughby Mortuary, Tarboro.
PRINCEVILLE — Ann Brown Howell, 77, died on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Graveside service Saturday at 1 p.m., at Greenlawn Cemetery. Viewing Friday, 5-7 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary, Tarboro.
TARBORO — Patricia Ann Higgs, 65, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Chapel. Viewing Saturday, 5-7 p.m., at the Mortuary.
WHITAKERS — Jimmie “Skee Mule” Norwood, 53, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Celebration of life Saturday at noon, at Ray of Hope Christian Center. Walk-thru visitation 6-8 p.m. Friday at S. Jones Funerals, Enfield.
ROCKY MOUNT — Bertha Cooper, 91, died on Sunday, Sept. 20. 2020. Celebration of life Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Walk-thru visitation Friday 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
TARBORO — Anna Louise Harris, 73, died on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Public walk-through viewing Thursday, 5-7 p.m., at Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary.