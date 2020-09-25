Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Blessing canceled
A blessing of the badges event planned today by the Greenville-based Interfaith Clergy had to be canceled due to ongoing limits placed on gathering sizes due to COVID-19. Organizers hope to resume the event next year.
Mum sale
Pitt County Master Gardeners is hosting a virtual fall mum sale. Five colors of mums in 8-inch pots are available for pre-order. Call 903-1709 or check the Facebook page for pre-order information. Deadline for orders is today, and the mums will be ready for pick-up on Oct. 2. All proceeds support the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener Program.
Carpool Cinema
Greenville’s Recreation and Parks Department’s Carpool Cinema will present “Onward” at 7:30 p.m. today at H. Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Parking opens at 6:15 p.m. The free viewing will have space for about 50 cars and concession sales are planned. Preregistration is available at greenvillenc.gov.
Homecoming service
Little Creek OFWB Church, located off of N.C. 903 in the Scuffleton community of Greene County, will hold its 292nd annual homecoming on Oct. 4. The Rev. Phillip Wood, pastor, will preside. The address is 55 Edwards Bridge Road, Ayden. No meal will be served due to COVID-19. Call 746-6306.
Field of Honor extended
The annual Field of Honor, sponsored by Greenville Noon Rotary, has been extended through Nov. 11 at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St. Flags are displayed in honor or in memory of local heroes. Visit greenvilleflagfield.com.
Fall festival
Elm Grove Church, 5403 Weyerhaeyser Road, Ayden, will host a fall festival Oct. 3 in the family life center. The event will include a barbecue chicken dinner sale from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., along with a country store that will feature homemade items and baked goods. A snack bar and grill will open at 5:15 p.m. with an auction to follow at 6 p.m.
Art show
Jaycee Park Center for Arts & Crafts is hosting the Carter Williams Art Show Fundraiser from Monday-Oct. 12. Virtual sales from the show support breast cancer research, education, community outreach and participating artists. Visit @JayceeParkarts on Facebook and @Jaycee_arts on Instagram. To donate artwork or for more information, contact Sara Caropreso at scaropreso@greenvillenc.gov and 329-4546.
Catfish tournament
Riverpark North, 1000 Mumford Road, is hosting a catfish fishing tournament throughout October. The tournament is open to all competitors with a state fishing license and Riverpark North permits (permits not required for children 15 younger). Prizes go to the top two heaviest single catfishes for ages 16 and up and the two heaviest for 15 and younger. All participants will be entered into a raffle as well. The event features 18 local business sponsors. Call 329-4560 for more information.
Stop domestic violence
The Center for Family Violence Prevention will hold a Virtual Event to Help Stop Domestic Violence from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday. Participate in the 2020 Domestic Violence IMPACT Event in the comfort of your living room or with a small group of friends to learn more about the center’s services. Visit www.c4fvp.org for more information and to register.
Family reunion canceled
The J.E. Meeks family reunion, held annually in October at Kings Crossroads activity center, has been canceled. For more information, call 753-5502.