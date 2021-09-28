ROCKY MOUNT — Irene Wilson Wilkins, 82, died on Sept. 24, 2021. Funeral Thursday at noon, at the funeral home chapel. Visitation Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon. Arrangements by H.D. Pope Funeral Home.
ROCKY MOUNT — Donald Ray Farmer, 65, died on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 11 a.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home Rocky Mount Chapel. Visitation Friday, 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
NASHVILLE — Pearlie Dixon, 82, died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Graveside service Wednesday at noon, at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday in the chapel of H.D. Pope Funeral Home.