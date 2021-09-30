ROCKY MOUNT — Robert Earl “Bob” Gibson, 73, died on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Funeral Friday at 2 p.m., at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
