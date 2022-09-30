ROCKY MOUNT — Curtis Staton, 62, died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Viewing one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19 it’s mandatory to wear a mask.

TARBORO — Lillie Marie Buffaloe Wade, 78, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Funeral Saturday at noon, at Crowells Missionary Baptist Church. Viewing one hour prior. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc. Due to COVID-19, it’s mandatory to wear a mask.