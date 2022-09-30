Explore every possibility. Discuss your interests and how you want to live your life with like-minded people. Being on the same page as those you feel most akin to will help you turn your dreams into reality. Make this a year to remember by engaging in activities that bring you closer to your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on your appearance and how you carry yourself. Keeping fit and wanting to show off what you have to offer will draw the attention of someone who appreciates you. Romance is encouraged.