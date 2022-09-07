Sept. 7 Deaths Sep 7, 2022 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROCKY MOUNT — James A. Ricks Jr., 52, died on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at H.D. Pope Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rocky Mount Funeral Home Funeral James A. Ricks Jr. Death Visitation Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Greenville Life in the East Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Summer 2022 Ayden Magazine - Summer/Fall 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Medical Directory Her Magazine - May 2022 Duplin County Visitors Guide Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector