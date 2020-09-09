ROCKY MOUNT — Charlie Hutchison, 66, died on Sun., Sept. 6, 2020. Celebration of life Friday at 10:30 a.m., at Cornerstone Independent Bapt. Church. Visitation 10:30 a.m. prior to service. Arrangements by Davis-Little Funerals.
SHARPSBURG — Thomas Albert “Ned” Hilliard, 73, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Private service Wednesday at Hunter Odom Funeral Service. Visitation noon to 1 p.m. prior to service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Harry Lewis Ragsdale, 70, died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Private memorial service Thursday at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service.
ROCKY MOUNT — Magdaline “Pumpkin” Hargrove Taylor, 65, died on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Private service Thursday at Hunter-Odom Funeral Service. Visitation 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at funeral home.
NASHVILLE — Annie Pearl Brown Shearin, 77, died on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Arrangements by Cornerstone Funeral Home.