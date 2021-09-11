PINETOPS — Quinesha McKeller, 33, died on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m., at Conetoe Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Masks required and social distancing observed. Viewing one hour prior to services, at the church. Arrangements by Hemby-Willoughby Mortuary Inc.
ENFIELD — Alice Richardson Williams, 87, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Funeral Saturday at 2 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
ENFIELD — Ronnie Linwood Hendricks, 61, died on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Funeral Sunday at 1 p.m., at Chapel of S. Jones Funerals and Cremations. Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home.