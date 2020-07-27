Fake news? Inaccurate by omission? Didn’t get three sources before citing a detail as corroboration? Failed to seek the other side of the story? Didn’t quote accurately? Headline was sensationalized and didn’t mirror the story? Twisting facts to suit one’s conclusion? Writing opinions in news stories? Abject failure to report major stories or bury them deep inside a news cast or a print edition? Or, just plain out and out lying about a situation?
I have witnessed much of that described above in this new generation of instant news where it is more important to get the story out first and to heck with the all-important details, or the facts. When this occurs, news suffers. I’ve witnessed it, just as many others have in this age dubbed as “fake news” and “opinion reporting.” It is also an issue because only a handful of corporations own the media. It seems that answering to stockholders/owners is more important than being honest and accurate in service to readers.
I write this column this week primarily to honor defamed Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann. Anyone remember this young man? CNN, the Washington Post and others may very well never forget him.
Sandmann was seen on a video wearing a “MAGA” cap while smiling at Nathan Phillips. Phillips was beating on a drum and singing a chant. It all happened in front of the Lincoln Memorial. Sandmann was portrayed across a number media outlets as the instigator of the incident. However, subsequent video showed that was not the case at all. Quite frankly it was poor and inaccurate reporting.
In January of this year, CNN settled the lawsuit and its settlement terms were not announced. Likewise, on Sandmann’s 18th birthday on Friday, July 19, the Washington Post also settled its $250 million defamation suit, again with undisclosed terms. I doubt either CNN or the Post want the public to know the settlement figures. More important to them, and possibly what moved both to settle was to avoid the ability of Sandmann’s lawyers to use the intrusiveness of discovery to peer into the news process.
I wish him a belated Happy Birthday! I do so because he is the poster child for defamation and a pioneer in making this new generation of news media pay for either their incompetence, their lack of journalistic integrity, or for just plain promoting an agenda without regard to the facts. Reportedly, there will be other lawsuits associated with Sandmann’s case.
Most media organizations live by principles, or at least they should. I still have framed “A Statement Of Principle” that was re-adopted on Feb. 27, 2008, by the boards of directors of both the North Carolina Press Association and Press Services. It is a statement that all media should live by every day. I conclude my column with the statement in its entirety:
The newspapers of North Carolina, conscious of their obligations, and mindful of their own human imperfections, rededicate themselves to these principles which guide a responsible press in a free society.
I. Freedom of the press exists in a democracy, not for the power or profit or pleasure of any individual, but for the common good. The right of the people to know cannot be denied or diminished without endangering democracy itself. It is the obligation of the press to provide accurate, timely and complete information about all information which affect the people’s political, economic, or social well-being. Given the facts, the people will usually reach wise decisions.
II. The trusteeship of a free press is the final responsibility of the publisher. The publisher may share it, but cannot escape it. The good publisher provides the money and space for adequate coverage of the essential news and employs personnel of integrity, ability and sound judgement. The publisher exalts accuracy above every other consideration, and insists upon prompt, full and even generous correction when errors occur.
III. Every citizen deserves the stimulus of a strong editorial page, on which the editor voices well-informed opinion, clearly and forcefully; yet willingly provides space for contrary opinion. The good editor often takes sides, but without arrogance or intolerance. The good editor champions boldly the rights of the people, sometimes against government itself; provides leadership, particularly in his own community; and has a special responsibility to defend the weak, to prod the public conscience, and to speak out against the injustices of which a majority can sometimes be guilty.
IV. The primary function of a newspaper is to report the news. The good reporter strives constantly to find and write the truth. This task, no matter how difficult, is the good reporter’s inescapable responsibility.
To be true, a story, together with its headlines, must be honest. To be honest, it must be fair. To be fair, it must be accurate and complete.
Honesty demands objectivity. The submergence of prejudice and personal conviction. Fairness demands regard for the rights of others. Accuracy demands courage, painstaking care and perspective to assure a total picture as true as its individual facts.
V. The final test of every story, every headline, every editorial, every newspaper is:
Is it honest?
Is it fair?
Is it accurate?
To the end that they can more frequently answer these questions in the affirmative, the newspapers of North Carolina adopt this statement of principle.