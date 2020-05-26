A 34-year-old Greenville woman killed on Friday was the seventh person to die on Pitt County roadways in a week’s time.
Olivia Fawne Gay died after she ran a red light about 11 p.m. near Pitt-Greenville Airport, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Gay was driving a Pontiac Vibe west on Airport Road when she drove through the intersection of Memorial, police reported. The Pontiac was struck in the driver’s side by a Ford Ranger pickup driven north on Memorial.
Treyvon LaDonte Page, 24, of Grifton, had the green light, police reported. He suffered minor injuries and was not transported for medical treatment. Gay was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who has information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact officers A.S. Samuel or A.S. Lemon at 329-4315.
Two more people were killed early Friday morning after the driver of a tractor trailer lost control of his rig on Wesley Church Road near Farmville, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Darren Devonne Burkrham of Goldsboro was driving south on Welsey Church Road about 2:40 a.m. when he ran a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 264 Alternate and lost control.
The truck traveled straight into a ditch before it overturned and came to rest at the wood line, the patrol reported.
Both Burkrham and passenger John Earl Parks of Seven Springs were pronounced dead on scene.
Three people were killed Tuesday when a 30-year-old Greenville man drove a Nissan Altima head-on into a tree on Davis Street in west Greenville, the police department reported.
McArthur Ward was traveling about 70 mph in the residential area when the car become airborne, hit the tree and exploded. It killed him, Miland Marco Capone Lewis, 21, 1211-A Clark St., and Miranda Lashae Artis, 29, 2804 Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton.
Sammie Madlock, 708-A Fleming St., survived with minor injuries.
A motorcyclist was killed on May 17 when a car pulled in front of him on Greenville Boulevard west of Memorial Drive, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. as Donald Ray Bryant, 25, of Winterville was riding with other motorcyclists west toward Dickinson Avenue.
Laquita Frost, 31, of Greenville pulled in front of Bryant from Boardwalk Lane, attempting to turn left onto the boulevard. Bryant’s motorcycle collided with the driver’s side panel of Frost’s vehicle.
Bryant was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene, police reported. Speed was a factor in the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Lemon at 329-4182.
It was the third fatal motorcycle wreck in a month in the county.
Lashaun Malloy, 42, was riding south on U.S. 13 at a high rate of speed about 8:50 p.m. on on April 28 when he attempted to pass a commercial tractor-trailer. To prevent a collision he hit his front break and lost control, the State Highway Patrol reported. He was ejected from his motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.
Fountain Fire Department volunteer John Wayne Turner, 41, was killed 10:45 p.m. April 18 on U.S. 258 north of Farmville when a vehicle turned in front of him, the patrol reported. Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and a failure to yield violation.