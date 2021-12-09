SHELBY – This might sounds familiar to Wallace-Rose Hill fans.
Shelby’s defensive and offensive lines are huge, with far more weight than the Bulldogs.
The Golden Lions pass the ball more than they run it, so don’t sleep on either.
Shelby, whose 17 state crowns are second only to the 18 by Reidsville – which it beat in the 2A West final – goes for the top rung on Saturday as a heavy favorite over the Bulldogs.
That too is a somewhat familiar sentiment for WRH, which made a bit of history itself by winning six titles in nine years from 2009-17. The Bulldogs have seven total state crowns, including one in 1994.
Yet here is the biggest difference. Shelby has won its titles as a 2AA school. WRH has won all but two of its has a 1AA school.
And since the NCHSAA eliminated four classes this fall, Shelby, a school significantly larger than WRH, has a student population edge. In fact, If WRH were in the West, it would be a 1A school.
Anyone who thinks that doesn’t count is mistaken. It’s more than a call for six classifications, something the NCHSAA should do soon. But that’s a story for another day.
The two schools collide on Saturday at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh for the 2A title, and no excuses or rationalizations will be applied.
“They are a very good football team with kids going to UNC, App State and ECU and a junior with all kinds of offers,” said WRH coach Kevin Motsinger. “I’m sure all the message boards and other places where they talk football has us as a big underdog.
“But we shouldn’t have been on the field against West Craven or Northeastern, either, if you ask those folks. Shelby has a lot of tradition and is a good team. But so is our team.”
Shelby Times sportswriter Joe L. Hughes had to think hard to find a weakness in the Golden Lions (14-0)
“I would say the DBs or the offensive line because it is more of a finesse line,” he said. “But if anything, I’d have to say overconfidence it what will get them. Will they come in as if they’ve already won it?
“They’re a really, really confident football team, and that’s not me talking. You see it on the field.”
Hughes said Shelby can beat teams in a variety of ways.
“They pass it a lot, but can beat you with the run,” he said. “The defensive front is set up to stop the run.”
New defensive coordinator Reggie Ross has changed the unit’s philosophy.
“He’s given the seniors free rein and the leeway to be leaders,” Hughes said. “It’s a totally different defense and much more aggressive. Shelby got a new quarterback and the defense stepped it up.”
The school that is one hour west of Charlotte beat powers Reidsville (31-14), then East Surry (45-13) in the West Region final.
The Golden Lions won its last state title in 2019 and won four straight from 2013-16, which included a 26-game winning streak. They have gone back-to-back three times.
The defense is paced by Malaki Hammrick, a linebacker, headed to UNC next fall. The No. 13 rated edge rusher in the country was the first player signed by the Tar Heels from the 2022 class.
Shelby beat its arch-rival Crest 38-25 and lost 51-37 to South Pointe, the 4A South Carolina champ out of Rock Hill.
Quarterback Daylin Lee has thrown for 3,335 yards and 44 touchdowns, with just five interceptions.
Receivers Izay Bridgers (57-1,044, 12 TDs), Ja’Keith Hamilton (41-823, 10 TDs), Luke Williams (32-597) and Demetrius Thompson (45-577, 9 TDs) have combined for 39 scores.
The Golden Lions top running backs are Bricen Kee (96-626) and Jalen Petty (111-701), and each has nine touchdowns. Marquis Adams (23-103) and Drew Holifield (36-136) have four TDs apiece.
WRH counters with its Wing T offense that features the state’s leading rusher Kanye Roberts (3,250 yards, 53 rushing TDs), plus fullback Antwon Montgomery (1,594, 15 TDs) and RB Kaymond Farrior (1,018, 16 TDs).
The two schools have never played.
“If Shelby plays its best game it could turn into a blowout,” said Hughes, who also worked at the Myrtle Beach Sun for several years. “They beat a good running team in Shelby and grinded out a win over Burns, which runs the ball very well.
“They seem to cover every level of the game.”
The ’Dawgs, who seem to thrive when called an underdog, have plenty of motivation.
“This group is going to fight and leave it all on the field,” Motsinger said. “That’s taken us a long way. I don’t put anything past these guys.
“We’ve been beat up and put down and still each Friday night they go out and fight to the end. They are true ‘Dawgs.”