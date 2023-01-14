plane.jpg

In ‘Plane,’ pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.

 Lionsgate

Gerard Butler’s limited acting range and burly physique make him ideal for action movies. To wit: “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen,” “Angel Has Fallen.” Toss in “Rocknrolla,” Machine Gun Preacher,” and “Law Abiding Citizen.” Even his comedies have an element of action: “The Bounty Hunter,” “Playing for Keeps,” and “Nim’s Island.” And let’s not forget his historical forays such as “300,” “Beowulf & Grendel,” and “Reign of Fire.”

I liked him in “The Phantom of the Opera,” too.

