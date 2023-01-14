...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
In ‘Plane,’ pilot Brodie Torrance (Gerard Butler) saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find that surviving the landing was just the beginning.
Gerard Butler’s limited acting range and burly physique make him ideal for action movies. To wit: “Olympus Has Fallen,” “London Has Fallen,” “Angel Has Fallen.” Toss in “Rocknrolla,” Machine Gun Preacher,” and “Law Abiding Citizen.” Even his comedies have an element of action: “The Bounty Hunter,” “Playing for Keeps,” and “Nim’s Island.” And let’s not forget his historical forays such as “300,” “Beowulf & Grendel,” and “Reign of Fire.”
I liked him in “The Phantom of the Opera,” too.
He continues to crank them out. I count at least eight Gerard Butler films in pre-production, including the upcoming “Night Has Fallen.” So if you like your heroes determined and muscled, you will want to catch the latest Gerard Butler outing: “Plane.”
There are several good films about pilots taking on terrorists who hijack their airplanes. This is another, but it doesn’t all take place in midair. Here, pilot Brodie Torrance (Butler) “finds himself in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.”
The plane goes down in the Jolo islands cluster in the southwest Philippines.
“It’s run by separatists and militia. The Filipino army won’t even go there anymore,” we’re told.
When most of Torrance’s passengers are taken hostage by dangerous rebels, he’s determined to get them back.
“I have to go after them. My passengers, they’re my responsibility,” the pilot declares.
However, the only person Torrance can count on for help is Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a murderer who was being transported on the flight by the FBI.
We also meet Dele (Yonson An), the mercurial rebel leader; and Scarsdale (Tony Goldwyn), the Special Forces officer in charge of a faltering rescue team.
Directed by Jean-François Richet (the “Assault on Precinct 13” remake), “Plane” promised to focus more on character development than action sequences. Well, maybe. Sure, we learn more about the pilot and the murderer, but don’t worry — you’ll get enough action to satisfy your bloodlust.
Scottish-born Gerard Butler started off to become a lawyer, but was fired one week before qualifying. So he set off to London to become an actor. “When I started out, I’m not sure I was actually in it for the right reasons,” he says. “I wanted very much to be famous.”
He finally achieved his goal with Zack Snyder’s “300,” the retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in the Greco-Persian Wars — an action film, but with swords instead of automatic weapons. The rest was cinematic history.
Now people want to see him display the six-pack abs he had in “300” (they were real, not CGI). But these days he relies on his unpumped physique. “In Scotland I’m just like a lot of other guys, but in America I’m seen as a very strong, masculine guy.
“It’s that deep voice, the intensity, the gravitas. You just hear the Scottish voice and you can hear a man with a set of heavy feet that are connected to the ground. When they smile, they really smile. When they stare, they really stare. There is just something burning about them.”
That keeps him working steadily. Which is good. Many of his movies are like popcorn.
“Plane” makes a satisfying landing. But you will move on to one of Gerard Butler’s next movies without pause. Like gulping down another kernel of buttered popcorn.
Shirrel Rhoades is a former executive with Marvel Entertainment, a writer, publisher, professor and filmmaker. He is from North Carolina and lives in Florida. Contact him at srhoades@aol.com.