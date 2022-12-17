James Cameron’s “Avatar” is the highest-grossing movie of all time with its worldwide ticket sales soaring over $2.8 billion. It won three Academy Awards. A blockbuster, to say the least.
Now, 13 years later, the director is hoping to repeat his success.
Currently playing in theaters, “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the first of four planned sequels. You can expect the others in 2026, 2028, and 2030.
As you will recall the first movie’s storyline, an earth mining company (Resources Development Administration) was looking to colonize Pandora, the moon of a Saturn-sized gas giant in Alpha Centauri star system. The indigenous Na’vi must be pushed aside in order to mine a valuable mineral called unobtanium.
To do this, RDA created the Avatar Program, a technique of implanting the mind of one of its team in a humanoid Na’vi body. Unfortunately for the project, this guy Jake Sully falls for a Na’vi princess and helps her people overthrow RDA’s incursion.
That was a little too much white saviorism for some folks, but the 3D motion-capture technical effects wooed moviegoers into theaters nonetheless.
So now we have “Avatar: The Way of Water.”
Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, in “Avatar 2” (as we’ll call it for simplicity), we find that Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) has left his human body behind to settle down with Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) and raise a family. This includes an adopted teenage daughter (Sigourney Weaver returning in a new role), their oldest son Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), second son Lo’ak (Britain Dalton, who walks way with the movie), and youngest daughter Tuktirey (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss). Also we meet Miles “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion), a human teenager born on Pandora who has been adopted by Jake and Neytiri.
And this time around we are introduced to the Metkayina, a reef people who live along the shores of Pandora’s vast oceans. Among them is a free diver named Ronal (Kate Winslet) and her husband Tonowari (Cliff Curtis), along with their children (Bailey Bass and Filip Geljo).
The RDA remains a threat to them. General Frances Ardmore (Edie Falco) is the commander in charge of the RDA’s interests. And Parker Selfridge (Giovanni Ribisi) is the former administrator of the mining operations.
We learn that RDA has used its technology to create Recombinants, avatars embedded with the memories of dead humans. This allows them to resurrect some nasty characters who were killed off in the first movie. Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), leader of RDA’s security forces, is back to finish what he started. So is that dastardly mercenary, Corporal Lyle Wainfleet (Matt Gerard).
With the return of this familiar threat, Jake and Neytiri must join forces with the army of the Na’vi race to protect their planet … and their family.
“Avatar 2” fares fairly well when measured against the original. IndieWire found it to be “light years better than the first and easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages.”
Entertainment Weekly pointed out: “The film as a whole, while a technological marvel with a breathtaking world, is just ... ‘Dances with Wolves’ and ‘Free Willy’ for Gen Z!”
Digital Spy admitted, “It does suffer from a thin story and too many characters to juggle, yet James Cameron pulls it together for an extraordinary final act full of emotion and thrilling action.”
Even so, Esquire complained about the movie “clocking in at a bum-numbing three hours …”
But James Cameron says, “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch television for eight hours ... I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.”
Back in 2009, “Avatar” was one of the most expensive films ever made at $237 million. “Avatar 2” ups the ante, with an estimated budget of $350 — $400 million. The original plan was to make the four sequels for a total of $1 billion ($250 million each), but that’s already out the window with this second film.
The title “Avatar” says it all. After all, an avatar is “an icon or figure representing a particular person in video games, internet forums, etc.” And Jake’s new persona is an avatar of his human self.
But keep in mind that the word in Sanskrit can also mean “reincarnation.”
Not only does Jake become reincarnated as a Na’vi, but RDA’s Security Forces become resurrected as Recombinants. And with more sequels to come, the “Avatar” films themselves will get reborn time and again.