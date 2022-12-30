thumb_83A741ED-CB99-4C06-AFEB-BD84288D1217.jpg

Daring outlaw Puss in Boots discovers that his passion for peril and disregard for safety have taken their toll in ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.’

 Universal Pictures

Originally, “Puss in Boots” was an Italian fairy tale about an anthropomorphic cat who uses trickery and deceit to gain power, wealth and the hand of a princess in marriage for his penniless and low-born master.

The CGI “Shrek” films added Puss in Boots to its list of storybook characters that have included Pinocchio, the Three Little Pigs, Peter Pan, the Gingerbread Man, Rumpelstiltskin, Cinderella and the Three Blind Mice, to name just a few.

