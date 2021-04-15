FARMVILLE — Dantavious Short is taking his football career to the next level.
Short, a standout offensive player at Farmville Central High School, signed a National Letter of Intent recently to play for Methodist University in Fayetteville.
“It was a very hard decision but Methodist took over my heart,” said Short, who also had offers from N.C. Wesleyan and Brevard College. “When I went on my visit, it just felt like home to me. It’s not too far from home and the coaching staff just made me feel even better.”
Short, who has played running back, slot receiver and quarterback with the Jaguars, is projected to play on offense and special teams at Methodist.
Short fell in love with football around the age of 6.
“I used to run around with a football in my hand. I even slept with a football – I still do to this day,” he said.
Short displayed hard work all the way up and is eager for the next step.
“I’ve worked harder and harder as the years have came,” he said. “I’ve won several awards from middle school all the way up to high school, and now it’s time for me to accomplish some things in college.”
Short said while the touchdowns he has scored are among his favorite memories as a Jaguar, creating bonds and “growing up with my teammates and building better bonds with them” are his best experiences.
Short thanked his parents (Evon and Dante Short) for pushing him to work hard, coaches Scott Gardner, Jon Blank, Corey Roberts, Eddie Rhodes and Larry Williford for believing in him and his brothers (Kajuan Williams, Jah Short and Rashae Owens) for always having his back. He also credited Keziah Everett, Dimonte Williams and Bryan Reid “for helping me the best they could.”
Short said he has always told himself he could play college football and then make it to the NFL “so I can buy my mom a house,” and he is still sticking to that.
“I believed in myself,” he said. “I pushed myself day by day, week by week, month by month to make it and now it’s time to do that.”
Short, who plans to major in business at Methodist, had a simple message to young athletes who aspire to play sports in college and beyond.
“Be yourself and believe in yourself. Chase your dreams and don’t stop grinding,” he said.
Coach Gardner said of Short: “Dantavious has gotten better each year I’ve seen him. He is a great person and leader, and Methodist is getting a great person and leader.”