Harrells Christian Academy’s Devin Gardner recently signed a lettter-of-intent to play football at N.C. State this fall. Joining him are his parents Cynthia and Willie Gardner, sitting, AD and football assistant coach Clayton Hall, standing from left, Lesha Gardner, Cyntel Gardner and head football coach Jason Arnette.
Gavin Lee, center, and his parents Dwayne and Julie Lee join assistant coach Thomas Brickman, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards as the senior signs to play baseball at Lenoir Community College.
James Kenan senior Ta’Laizia Newkirk recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Justice College in Chandler, Az. At the event were her mother Miesha Murphy and Tigers’ head coach Kenny Williams. Newkirk helped JK earn a spot in the state playoffs last winter.
Mary and Robin Smith will watch their son Kyle, center, play at baseball at Lenoir Community College next spring. Helping him get to his next destination baseball was North Duplin assistant Thomas Brickman, standing from left, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards.
Harrells Christian Academy’s Devin Gardner recently signed a lettter-of-intent to play football at N.C. State this fall. Joining him are his parents Cynthia and Willie Gardner, sitting, AD and football assistant coach Clayton Hall, standing from left, Lesha Gardner, Cyntel Gardner and head football coach Jason Arnette.
Gavin Lee, center, and his parents Dwayne and Julie Lee join assistant coach Thomas Brickman, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards as the senior signs to play baseball at Lenoir Community College.
James Kenan senior Ta’Laizia Newkirk recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Justice College in Chandler, Az. At the event were her mother Miesha Murphy and Tigers’ head coach Kenny Williams. Newkirk helped JK earn a spot in the state playoffs last winter.
Mary and Robin Smith will watch their son Kyle, center, play at baseball at Lenoir Community College next spring. Helping him get to his next destination baseball was North Duplin assistant Thomas Brickman, standing from left, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards.
Mary and Robin Smith will watch their son Kyle, center, play at baseball at Lenoir Community College next spring. Helping him get to his next destination baseball was North Duplin assistant Thomas Brickman, standing from left, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards.
Gavin Lee, center, and his parents Dwayne and Julie Lee join assistant coach Thomas Brickman, head coach Colton Chrisman and AD Ricky Edwards as the senior signs to play baseball at Lenoir Community College.
Harrells Christian Academy’s Devin Gardner recently signed a lettter-of-intent to play football at N.C. State this fall. Joining him are his parents Cynthia and Willie Gardner, sitting, AD and football assistant coach Clayton Hall, standing from left, Lesha Gardner, Cyntel Gardner and head football coach Jason Arnette.
James Kenan senior Ta’Laizia Newkirk recently signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Justice College in Chandler, Az. At the event was her mother Miesha Murphy and Tigers’ head coach Kenny Williams. Newkirk helped JK earn a spot in the state playoffs last winter.