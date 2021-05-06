BEULAVILLE —Three of Duplin County’s four baseball teams opened up the season last week by splitting a pair of games.
Yet so far no one is complaining about the lateness of the spring’s first-pitches since the COVID-19 pandemic forced a 14-game regular season in which most schools would not have a nonconference “warmup schedule.”
Of the trio that split their first two games each experienced head-scratching moments, especially the top program in the county the past decade: East Duplin.
The Panther’s go-figure opener was a 9-8, extra-inning road loss to Spring Creek last Tuesday.
Wallace-Rose Hill was involved in two 11-1 games, winning one and losing the other.
North Duplin had a chance to be 2-0 but for fielding miscues.
James Kenan also lost a 16-15 slugfest after getting its doors blown off in the spring opener.
Previews of the Tigers and Rebels are on B1. The Bulldogs and Panthers are in the on-deck circle and will be in next week’s newspaper.
Here’s the wrap on the first week, which also featured Richlands dropping a pair of contests. Harrells Christian Academy had more of a traditional start to the season and is 11-5 overall and 4-0 in conference play.
Most teams played but a handful of games last season before the pandemic shut down sports, schools and just about everything else.
Panthers recover from
slugfest to dust Gators
The good for East Duplin came two days after its misstep in Seven Springs.
Junior Nick Cavenaugh put the breaks on Spring Creek by holding the Gators to one hit while walking one and striking out eight over five innings during an 11-1 win in Beulaville last Wednesday.
ED, which hasn’t lost to a Duplin team in four years and has battled Midway to the end for the ECC title each of the past four three seasons, pounded out 11 hits, scoring four times in the second and six times in the third.
Cavanaugh went 2 for 3 and drove in a run but he was given ample support via his teammates.
Senior Logan Brown likewise had a pair of hits and two RBI.
Leadoff hitter Brady Johnson, Jordan Bond, Jackson Gause and Zack Brown each had a run-scoring hit.
The Panthers made six errors in their opening day loss, although their offense was in high gear.
The scoreboards shows three ED pitchers combined to give up just one run earned run.
ED actually rallied from an 8-5 deficit with three runs in the seventh to force the eighth frame.
Cavenaugh and Brecken Bowles each drove in two runs with three hits apiece.
Brandon Thigpen’s crew will play 3A Jacksonville this week and resume ECC play against Clinton the following week.
Way up, way down
Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde wore a Bulldog uniform in the debut for new Wallace-Rose Hill coach Trever Schock.
Southpaw pitcher Tyler Brinkley used his arm and his bat to propel WRH to a 11-1 win last Tuesday in Teachey.
The senior yelled just one hit in 3.2 innings, while struck out 11 and working around six walks.
Bryson Lovette worked 1.1 innings of hitless ball in relief.
Brinkley double and single and drove in two runs.
Austin Hanchey tripled and singled and had two RBI.
Kendall Cave went 3 for 3 and pushed a run across the plate.
WRH scored all of its runs in two innings, a four-run fourth and a seven-run fifth.
Three days later, sophomore Braxton Morton struck out six and walked one to stifle the Bulldogs.
Brinkley, Cave and Landon Likens doubled, while Hanchey, singled and scored WRH’s only run in the fifth.
The Bulldogs were to host Clinton on Tuesday and travel to the Dark Horses field on Friday.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
Duplin’s three ECC schools do not play one another until the third week of May.
Rebels rebound after
errors lead to loss
Two untimely errors forced across two unearned runs as Neuse Charter used the advantage to trip North Duplin 4-2 last Tuesday in Calypso.
ND pushed across a run in the seventh but its rally fell short.
Gage Outlaw hurled 5.2 innings and did not give up an earned run. Andy Cameron was 2 for 3 and scored a run.
Outlaw, Kyle Holland, Eric Rosas and Tyler Johnsey each poked a hit as ND outhit the Cougars 6-3.
Two days later, ND and Lakewood wood were in a scoreless battle until the dame broke as all but one run of the Rebel’s 9-6 win were plated in the seventh inning.
ND lead 1-0 but exploded for eight runs.
The Leopards countered with three in the home-half of the inning.
Holland (3 for 4)k, Cameron (2 for 4), Andrew Underhill (2 for 4) and Landen Kelly (2 for 4 with an RBI) had stellar days.
Kelly worked through 5.2 innings by scattering eight hits, three walks and whiffing seven.
Holland laced three hits, while Cameron Kelly and Underhill each contributed two.
ND swiped 20 bases as Hall had eight, Smith four and Cameron three.
The Rebels host Union on Tuesday and Rosewood on Thursday.
Tigers’ big inning not enough vs. Horses
Normally, the team that scores the most in one inning wins the game.
That wasn’t true when James Kenan lost a 16-15 nine-inning slugfest with Clinton last Thursday in Clinton.
JK tallied seven runs in the sixth to go in front 13-10.
But the Horses tacked on three in the seventh and matched the Tigers with one in the eighth before getting two and a walk-off win in the ninth.
The two schools combined for 25 hits, 24 walks and 29 strikeouts.
Wow.
Mason Brown and Will Sutton each drove in three runs and Clay Pridgen was 2 for 4. Pridgen and Sutton combined to score six runs.
Clinton beat JK 12-3 in the opener for both schools last Tuesday as Andrew Pender scored all of the Tigers’ runs.
JK runs into ECC heavyweights Midway and East Duplin in its next two series.
Wildcats are slow
getting out of the gate
Richlands is looking for offense after dropping its first two games of the season by a combined total of 28-1.
Connor Gore no-hit the Wildcats on Tuesday and struck out 13 en route to Trask’s 10-0 win in Rocky Point.
Isaac Turner and Chase Patterson combined to drive in six runs, to put the Titans in front 5-0, and scored five times in the fifth to force the mercy-rule ending.
Two days later in Beaufort, East Carteret’s biggest inning of an 18-1 victory was a 10-run third.
Jacob Marks, Jakarri Brown and Mason Hardison accounted for the lone Wildcat hits.
Richlands next two games are on its home field, Tuesday against Pender and Friday against Lejeune.