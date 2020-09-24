SNOW HILL — Golf carts will be allowed to travel on Snow Hill’s streets following a unanimous decision by the Board of Commissioners at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Commissioner Dianne Andrews requested the board consider an ordinance that would allow for golf carts to be driven on certain streets.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask about it,” Andrews said. “I don’t think we will have a lot of golf carts, but it sends the message we are golf cart friendly like little Washington or Farmville.”
Town manager John Bauer and Snow Hill Police Chief Gordon Hobbs worked together to establish an ordinance that would ensure public safety while allowing golf carts.
Golf carts must be registered to be driven on the road. Registration will take place at the Snow Hill Police Department. An annual $50 fee is required.
Golf carts only will be allowed on roads where the speed limit is 35 mph or below, in accordance with state law, Hobbs said.
“They do have to have liability insurance,” he said. “We have written that in the ordinance. You have to have side mirrors, rearview mirrors, a windshield, seat belts, turn signals and brake lights.”
Drivers must also be at least 18 years of age and maintain a valid driver’s license unless there is a medical or physical condition that prevents them from being able to obtain a driver’s license.
The golf carts can not exceed 20 mph.
All-terrain vehicles, four-wheel utility vehicles, go-karts and other similar vehicles are prohibited.
Hobbs requested that two streets to be excluded from the ordinance: Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Kingold Boulevard.
“We have a lot of accidents there and a lot of speeders,” Hobbs said.
Commissioners agreed and approved the ordinance with all in favor.
Curbside parking
After receiving complaints about curbside parking from James Street to Pine Street, steps are being taken to address the problem.
Curbside parking has affected residents pulling out onto Harper Street, Hobbs said. Residents have complained that people who do not live in the area park on the curb and hang out.
Hobbs spoke with the N.C. Department of Transportation, and DOT officials suggested, due to the width of the road, that the town restrict parking on the curb.
The no-parking areas must be clearly marked with yellow paint, Hobbs said.
In addition to street markings, Hobbs wants to install no parking signs.
“I want it to be very visible,” he said.
In other news:
- Commissioners unanimously approved changing the time of the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Commissioners discussed a proposed zoning ordinance and requested the Snow Hill Planning Board consider the original request along with a request from the board.
Andres Torres, Gabriela Rojo and Salvador Tinoco want to establish a landscape business and gift shop, similar to New River Pottery in Greenville, on Second Street.
To do this, the property — currently zoned as commercial-downtown — would need to be changed to highway commercial.
Commissioners were concerned about the broad scope of the highway-commercial zoning, and asked if the planning board could also considering amending the commercial-downtown zoning to allow for a landscape business.
Washington made a motion to make the recommendation to the planning board and it was seconded by Andrews. It passed with all in favor.
The planning board will meet to determine the zoning of the parcel and will make a recommendation to the commissioners in October.