CARY – Wallace-Rose Hill is leaving the past in the past as it emerges from an uncharacteristic 3-8-1 spring season.
The future is much brighter as an influx of younger players is taking to the pitch for coach Rodrigo Diaz’s third season in Teachey. The Bulldogs won 20 games in his first season, a big improvement over 2017, the team’s first year in the 2A classification (12-8-3).
Yet WRH wasn’t as far off the mark as its record might suggest in the spring, as the Bulldogs lost six one-goal games during a season moved from the fall to spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have three senior starters and three off the bench contributing, and a good young crop of players,” Diaz said. “We’re still a young team with a lot of potential.”
WRH is off to a 2-1 start behind the scoring of senior striker Marlon Marquez, who has a team-high eight goals.
Classmate Roni Guiffaro and junior Jose Zavala play on the forward line, with Josvin Lainez, Bryan Osorio and Juan Soto in the midfield.
The defense features co-captain Tyler Guy, Jackson Vann and Kevin Diaz, all juniors, and sophomore Brando Romero.
Two-time first-team all-county goalie Andy Arqueta returns to the cage.
WRH will join fellow James Kenan and East Duplin in a new ECC. The new league group includes North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Kinston and Southwest Onslow — but not powerhouse Clinton, which the Bulldogs were to face last Tuesday in a non-league game; or Spring Creek, which always has soccer talent.
“I think it’s a battle between us, East Duplin and James Kenan,” Diaz said. “Is this our year? Or maybe the next? I like our chances in both. It’s still a very good soccer conference, and we have a competitive non-conference schedule as well.
Part of that slate included two games in Cary at the N.C. Soccer Coaches Classic, which featured 58 schools.
On Friday afternoon, the Bulldogs fell behind North Raleigh Christian Academy 3-0 before rallying for three goals, but lost 4-3.
“We used the same formation against North Raleigh as we did Pender and had to make some adjustments and personnel changes,” Diaz said. “It was more tactical than technical.
“We made a resilient comeback.”
The Bulldogs remained on point the following day with a 4-0 win over Falls Lake.
Marquez scored twice and Guifarro and Zavala once.
“That was a we-belong-here game,” Diaz said of the event that seeks quality teams and pairs them against unlikely foes from across the state at the WakeMed Soccer Complex. “It was a great win on a hot day.”
Marquez punched in six against Pender during a 9-0 win. Guifarro added a deuce and sophomore Emilo Rodriquez netted his first prep goal.
WRH plays rival Clinton today (Thursday) and opens ECC play on Sept. 13 against SWO.
And while the school has not installed its new lights, there is already a glow around the 2021 season.
It’s a much truer vision of the program than the 2020 pandemic model.
ED preps for
rough stretches
East Duplin also struggled during the pandemic spring, yet went 4-5-1 in the ECC and 5-6-1 overall.
Promising wins over Richlands and White Oak and a tie with Spring Creek have been encouraging for second-year coach Raul Hernandez.
ED trailed White Oak 2-1 at halftime but rallied for two goals in the final 40 minutes for a 3-2 win.
Edgar Madrid scored the lone goal in a win over Richlands.
Yet the Panthers played well in a 3-1 loss to Jordan-Matthews on Saturday at the Coaches Classic. The Jets scored two second-half goals to take the win.
ED (2-2-1) also has Clinton on its agenda on Sept. 8 and five days later opens ECC play against defending champ James Kenan.
ED has another super-tough back-to-back when it faces WRH and JK on Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, respectively. It closes out the regular season against the Bulldogs on Oct. 25.
Tigers still
a favorite
Early scores and records fool some people. Not James Kenan coach Mitchell Quinn, whose club is off to a 2-2-1 beginning.
Some would suggest the Tigers are behind their own pace set in the spring when they went 11-1.
JK is playing good competition and regrouping following the loss of Mr. Soccer Yahir Benegas and a few other all-county players.
Makenley Augustine netted a goal last Thursday during a 1-1 dogfight with Clinton.
“Hard-fought on both sides,” Quinn said.
Omar Covarrubias and Adrian Capistran found the back of the net two days earlier, but JK fell 3-2 to Greene Central.
The Tigers fired away on all cylinders during a 5-0 win over Spring Creek on Aug. 19 as Covarrubias punched in two goals and Maken and Makenley Augustine and Kevin Jimenez added scores.
HCA springs
to 4-0 start
Wins have come hard for the Harrells Christian Academy soccer team in competitive play against private schools in the NCISAA.
The Crusaders’ 4-0 start represents more wins than HCA has had in a long time. Since 2014, the Crusaders have gone 9-93 overall and 3-51 in league play .
HCA has clobbered Liberty Christian (6-1), Wayne Christian (9-0) and Freedom Christian Academy (9-0) and won a 1-0 match against the O’Neal School.