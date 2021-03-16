Three area boys’ high school soccer teams will take part in the state playoffs beginning today.
Two of them – South Central and D.H. Conley – will open the postseason at home, while Greene Central will hit the road after all three teams posted solid seasons on the pitch.
Conley finished 10-0 overall and won the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference championship. The Vikings, the No. 1 seed in the 3A East bracket, will play host to No. 16 seed Eastern Alamance (8-3-1 overall and third in the Mid-State 3A Conference).
South Central (6-4 overall and third in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference), the No. 1 seed in the 4A East bracket, also will play at home – against Richmond (9-4-1 overall), the 16th seed and third seed out of the Sandhills Conference.
Greene Central (9-2 overall and 8-2 in the Eastern Carolina 2A/3A Conference behind Washington), will be the No. 15 seed in the Class 2A East bracket. The Rams will hit the road for a first-round matchup against No. 2 East seed James Kenan (10-0 overall and in the East Central Conference).
D.H. Conley ended the regular season with a 3-1 victory over South Central last week as seniors Ethan Kennedy, Dallin Willets and Massimo Mannino each had a goal. Senior Joel Serto scored the lone goal for the Falcons on an assist from sophomore Daniel Calhoun.
The Vikings outscored opponents 41-6 in the regular season and were led offensively by Mannino (10 goals) and Kennedy (six). Conley had three matches decided by one goal, and two of them came against J.H. Rose – both wins (2-1 in overtime and 1-0).
Eastern Alamance enters the postseason having won four of its last six matches, with the defeats coming to Northern Guilford (5-0) and Western Alamance (6-1).
The squad is led offensively by seniors Gustavo Silas (11 goals) and Xzavier Smith (10 goals), while sophomore Madi Ceesay and senior Maddoch Engwall have six assists each. Their goalies – senior Kevin Keyes and sophomore Andrew Parker – have recorded a combined 62 saves in 620 minutes in net.
South Central enters the playoffs having lost four of its last seven matches, but two of the wins were by one-goal margins in 2-1 triumphs over New Bern and J.H. Rose.
Sophomore Ryan Davis has eight goals for the Falcons, while seniors Riley Morse, Serto and Calhoun added four goals each. Goalkeeper Collin Suggs has made 54 saves and allowed 17 goals.
South Central’s opponent in the first round, Richmond, has won five of its last six matches and enters the postseason having outscored foes 50-28 behind junior Luke Williams (11 goals), senior Noah Aiken (seven goals) and junior Alex Melina (seven goals). Richmond’s only loss in its last six matches was a 4-0 defeat to Pinecrest, which is seeded No. 2 in the East behind South Central.
Greene Central’s only two losses this season came at the hands of Washington (3-2 and 5-3).
The Rams outscored opponents 86-14 while posting six shutouts in 11 matches. They are led offensively by sophomore Ariel Nunez (20 goals, 13 assists), junior Nathan Drake (18 goals, 10 assists), senior Alan Rubio (11 goals, six assists), senior Alejandro Nunez (nine goals, eight assists) and senior Jose Romero (nine goals).
Junior Gabriel Reyes has allowed 11 goals and made 19 saves in net for the Rams, while freshman Edgar Rodriguez has made six saves and given up three goals.
James Kenan outscored foes 53-16 this season and had just two matches decided by one goal, and both came in victories over Clinton (3-2 and 4-3). The Tigers scored at least four goals in all but the first match against Clinton.
BOYS’ TENNIS J.H. Rose 9, New Bern 0
The Rampants returned to the court for their first match since last year’s COVID-19 interruption and did so in style, taking to the road and shutting out New Bern on Monday afternoon.
Rose got a singles sweep via routine wins from Owen Osborne, Stockton Rouse, Landon Brown, Chad Styron and Bryson Wall. The big effort continued in the doubles round with 8-0 shutout wins for the tandems of Osborne/Styron and Brown/Rouse before the combo of Harrison/Wall scored an 8-2 win to close the match.
Rose (1-0) played just two matches last spring before having its season halted.