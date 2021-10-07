TEACHEY – The Wallace-Rose Hill soccer team never quit attacking against Duplin County rival East Duplin on Tuesday last week.
Jose Zuniga’s goal with seven seconds left in regulation lifted the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win before a large crowd on the Dawgs’ pitch.
“For the past three weeks, we’ve been practicing on scoring with five minutes left,” said WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz. “At times we want them to play with a sense of urgency, understanding we are not done until the clock expires. In practice, we even used a scoreboard to make it real.”
Marlon Marquez scored on a penalty kick early. Leo Venegas set up Oscar Flores for the equalizer in the key match for both schools.
“I see the three (Duplin schools) as the top teams in the conference,” said Diaz, whose club entered the week with a 9-2-1 overall mark and 4-0-1 in the East Central 2A. “When the three play its like Barcelona versus Madrid (two super powers in Spain).“It’s a traditional rivalry against an always-competitive team.
“East Duplin took it to us and made us change some things. But we saw some things we wanted to see from our players and I think we have a rotation figured out.”
WRH was to face James Kenan on Monday in Warsaw.
“We go in as underdogs and I’ve told the kids we have to earn respect and show it on the field,” Diaz said.
He also said the crowd inspired his Bulldogs.
“I really want to thank the students and community for their support,” he said. “I’m so in awe and appreciation. People forget about how they motivate our players.”
Marquez, a senior, scored his 28th goal and also has 11 assists.
“He’s putting on a show like the all-state player I believe he is, through goals, assists and leadership,” Diaz said. “We also figured out our back line and feel our depth off the bench is really good.”
Two of Marquez’ classmates have turned into playmakers and scorers.
Roni Guifarro has 10 goals and eight assists and Zuniga has eight scores and 25 assists.
“Roni has proven he can score and Jose just really wants to set up his teammates,” Diaz said.
WRH will travel to Beulaville on Oct. 25 for a rematch, and sweeping the season series has been a rarity for both clubs.
WRH has a six-game winning streak, while East Duplin has never lost more than two in a row and won four of five before a loss to Richlands just before the start of league play.
‘Dawgs, Panthers
enter with wins
Earlier in the week, the Bulldogs throttled South Lenoir 18-3.
Marquez had nine goals and four assists. Zuniga had two scores and seven assists.
Bryan Osorio added a pair of scores and Guifarro also found the back of the net.
WRH gets a chance to avenge a tie with Southwest Onslow two days after facing James Kenan, and closes out its week with a nonconference match at Trask on Thursday.
East Duplin (7-6-1, 3-2) also blew out South Lenoir 5-0 early in the week as Venegas scored twice. Cesar Baldemero, Darwin Bonilla and Flores added goals.
Bonilla set up both of Venegas’ scores. Baldemero scored on a penalty kick.
ED was to face SWO early this week and James Kenan on Wednesday. The Tigers won Round 1 of the rivalry 2-1 two weeks ago.
JK drills SWO, stays
unbeaten in ECC
Playing without the services of several key players, James Kenan still had enough firepower to bring down Southwest Onslow 3-0 last Wednesday.
The Tigers, who did not play another game, can finish the first half unbeaten in league play with a win over WRH early this week.
Their second match against East Duplin starts the Tigers’ second trip around the ECC.
Angel Velazquez, Makenley Augustine and Omar Covarubias scored in the conquest of the Stallions.
The Tigers (10-2-1, 5-0) have outscored league foes 35-6. They have a 77-19 edge against all opponents.
Rebels notch
first victory
Crismy Gonzalez, Geovani Ayala and Danny Velasquez-Lopez stopped North Duplin’s losing streak with goals as the Rebels beat Union 3-1 on Monday last week for their first win of the season.
But the good times were fleeting as Gonzalez and Ayala set each other up for goals two days later when North Duplin fell to Lakewood 6-2 in Roseboro.
ND (1-5, 1-2) hosts Hobbton (4-3-2, 2-1) on Monday and travels to Smithfield to face Neuse Charter two days later.
HCA loses 2
in Big East
Coastal Rivers Conference play has humbled Harrells Christian Academy.
The Crusaders lost a pair of league matches last week to drop to 0-2 in league play,
On Monday, HCA lost to Coastal Christian (Wilmington) 7-2. Two days later came a 5-2 setback to Fayetteville Academy.
The first loss snapped a three-game winning streak. HCA was 8-2 in non-conference play.
The Cru was to host Cape Fear early this week and travel to Wilmington today (Thursday) to square off against Coastal.
They wind up the regular season with matches against Fayetteville Academy and Cape Fear on Oct. 12 and Oct. 14, respectively.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com