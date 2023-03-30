BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin girls soccer team has been the top Duplin County squad for a number of years running.
The Panthers have also captured back-to-back East Central 2A Conference titles with a 21-1 domination over league foes.
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and rough waters possible. * WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&
BEULAVILLE – The East Duplin girls soccer team has been the top Duplin County squad for a number of years running.
The Panthers have also captured back-to-back East Central 2A Conference titles with a 21-1 domination over league foes.
But East Duplin started it spring season with a 1-3-2 mark through five games, which includes two losses to perennial power Clinton (11-0-1) and a setback to a quality team from Richlands (7-2-2).
Yet Panther coach Joey Jones is hoping a recent 3-2-1 run is a sign of things to come as East Duplin has secured wins over James Kenan and North Lenoir in its lone ECC matches through last week. .
East Duplin was to travel to Jacksonville on Tuesday this week to face Southwest Onslow (7-2-1, 3-0) for a match with significant ECC and playoff ramifications.
The Stallions are seeking revenge after falling to the Panthers 2-1 and 4-1 last spring as both matches went to overtime.
Michelle Hernandez, Melanny Garcia and Miranda Roblero scored against the Hawks last Friday in Beulaville.
A 5-0 win over James Kenan on March 14 started the Panthers’ streak as Katlyn Jones, Yulianna Chavarria, Rilee Kisler, Alejandra Sarmiento and Ruby Zepeda connected for goals.
ED also handled James Kenan by the same score six days later, and is set to host Wallace-Rose Hill this Friday, with two more league matches against its 2A Duplin rivals slated as part of ECC play.
The rally cry in Warsaw and Teachey is the same: More goals!
Wallace-Rose Hill (1-8-2, 0-2) had allowed 26 scores through last week and put just six balls in the back of its opponents’ net, while James Kenan (0-6, 0-2) has scored three times and allowed 33.
Bailey Gatton’s goal last Wednesday helped the Bulldogs tie Pender 1-1 in Burgaw. WRH’s record might be a bit deceiving since it lost to South Lenoir 1-0 and North Lenoir 2-1. SWO whipped WRH 4-0 in a more decisive match to start the Bulldogs’ league schedule.
WRH and JK were scheduled this week on Tuesday in Teachey, with a rematch slated May 4 in what is slated to be the final regular-season match for both schools.
North Duplin (2-6, 1-1) came to life on Thursday last week in Calypso with a 9-0 triumph over Lakewood.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak. ND’s last win came 3-1 over James Kenan on March 7 in Warsaw. The Rebels were set to host Carolina 1A Conference foe Union (5-3-1, 1-0) on Tuesday and travel to Rosewood (0-6, 0-1) today (Thursday).
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenccom
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.