TEACHEY – Former Wallace-Rose Hill soccer player Hector Reyes Zavala may not be finished playing the game.
Yet before he returns to the pitch at the college level, he’s free-kicked his way into a role as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs.
“He’s really a player-coach in that he can participate as a player in practice, give instruction and give me feedback and recommendations,” Diaz said.
Reyes Zavala scored 33 goals in 2019 to lead the Bulldogs to a 20-5 mark during Diaz’s first season at WRH. It was the second season for the Bulldogs in 2A. They had struggled to a 12-8-3 mark the previous season.
He garnered all-state honors, was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Soccer and was selected to play in the North Carolina Soccer Coaches All-Star game in Greensboro.
“I do a lot of teaching with the junior varsity team and more coaching with the varsity,” Reyes Zavala said. “They’re good at asking questions and I like these boys because they’re respectful.”
Reyes Zavala said the program’s reputation – including three 1A titles – precedes the Bulldogs onto the field.
“Everybody circles us on the schedule and gives us their best game.”
Diaz said Reyes Zavala’s familiarity with the game and the environment gives players a comfortable feeling.
“He has a championship pedigree and knows the challenges our players face on and off the field,” he said. “He’s helped us a lot to develop chemistry with our offense. He knows the difficulties of being a student-athlete, and he is in tune with the kids and our community.”
Reyes Zavala said he wants to be a walk-on next fall for the UNCW men’s soccer club, and coaching has kept his mind in the game.
“If I had a regret it would be not playing in 2020, the pandemic year,” he said. “Right now I’m pretty happy about training with these guys and getting them to be more consistent. We lost two games this year and there were ways we could have won both. I see that even better now as a coach.
“If this team in ‘on’ they can beat anyone in the state. If they are off it’s a struggle and we’re scrambling to find things to motivate them with. We’ve got one of the best goalies in the state (Andy Arqueta, who had a sensational freshman debut during Reyes Zavala’s final season in the black and orange colors.
WRH is off to a 5-2-1 start and was slated to face defending ECC champion James Kenan on Tuesday of this week. The Bulldogs have one-goal losses to Clinton and North Raleigh Christian, and went 2-0-1 last week, which included a 1-0-1 mark in league play.
Marlon Marquez and Roni Guifarro each had a hat trick, Noe Escobar and Tyler Guy had assists and Arqueta notched seven saves during a 6-3 win over White Oak last Thursday.
The win came a day after crushing ECC member South Lenoir 9-0.
Jose Zuniga, Nelson Romero and Marquez each scored a pair of goals. Guifarro, Juan Soto and Bryon Osorio added cage ringers in Deep Run.
Last Monday’s 1-1 tie with Southwest Onslow just slipped our of the Bulldogs’ grasp.
Marquez scored off a direct free kick, but the Stallions knotted it with 20 minutes left in regulation. Neither team was able to penetrate a ball into the back of the net in overtime.
Arqueta came through with eight saves.
WRH was to play ECC rival North Lenoir early this week and travels to 7-1 Dixon on Thursday in a match that will test the Bulldogs on all fronts.
Tigers top Panthers
in early showdown
James Kenan won three times last week, two of which came against high-quality teams.
Maken and Makenley Augustine have been as lethal as the James brothers of the Old West this season for the Tigers.
Both siblings scored during a 2-1 win over county rival East Duplin on Monday of last week.
“Our defensive stopper – Vincente Guzman — was out due to an injury, and we lost another midfielder against Richlands,” said Tiger coach Mitchell Quinn. “Our stopper plays a key role in our defense, so it required some adjustments. I was proud of our effort against Richlands (6-1 win), especially since we had two midfielders out.”
Maken Augustine scored three times on the Wi;ldcats, and Adrian Capistran, Lincoln Meza, and Kelvin Jinenez added goals .
Yet JK’s biggest win came on Thursday in Warsaw when the Tigers knocked Dixon from the ranks of unbeaten teams with a 2-1 win. Omar Covarrubias and Maken Augustine notched goals.
“We played pretty well against a team that’s pretty strong,” Quinn said. “Plus, we had two players that were no better than 75 percent due to injuries.”
This week, JK (6-2-1, 1-0) was to face new ECC opponents North Lenoir and Kinston. A bigger week for the Tigers will be when they meet Wallace-Rose Hill on Oct. 4 and two days later have a rematch with the Panthers in Beulaville.
Those two matches and a season finale against the Bulldogs on Oct. 27 are potential stumbling blocks for JK in its quest for a third straight ECC crown. ED won it outright last spring and shared the crown with WRH in 2019.
Panthers recover,
drill Kinston
Darwin Bonilla set up Javire Arevalo for the lone score for East Duplin during its loss to the Tigers.
But the Panthers rebounded with a 9-0 win over Kinston to improve to 4-4-1 overall and 1-1 in ECC play.
Senior Sergio Rivera netted three scores and Marvin Sanchez and Fabian had two goals apiece.
The Panthers were to play North Lenoir this week, and today (Thursday) travel to Richlands.
While the setback to JK was a key loss, there is time to make up ground in the standings.
The Panthers also face former ECC foe Clinton on Oct. 14.
Crusaders tame
Thames-Apex
Cole Barish and Jose Julian Najera both scored a pair of goals.
But Najera’s teammates picked up more of the slack as Harrells Christian edged Thames Academy Apex 4-3 on the strength of scores by Edwin Gaspar and David Pax.
The win came as a relief as HCA fell to Parrott 4-1 two days earlier.
Gaspar accounted for the lone Crusader goal.
HCA (7-2) was scheduled to face Riverside Christian, Wilmington Christian and Pender this week.
It closes the regular season with six conference matches, the first three of which will be played in Harrells.
Rebels will leave
quarantine soon
North Duplin (0-3) was in Covlid-19 quarantine until last Thursday, and was set to resume play on Monday (Sept. 20). The Rebels’ last game was on Sept. 7.
The only games on their remaining schedule are against Carolina 1A Conference schools.
ND will be on the road for its next three matches, have a four-game home stand and then close the season with a trip to Hobbton.
