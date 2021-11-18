MANTEO – Adrian Capistran was a guiding force in three ECC championships.
The lefty-kicking midfielder, who the ball went through to start the James Kenan offense, will graduate in June.
One of his few regrets might be to wonder why and how the Tigers lost to Manteo 6-4 in overtime last Monday in the third round of the 2A playoffs.
“We also lose a couple of defenders (Emil Reyes and Gelix Baralaga) but we should be OK,” said JK coach Mitchell Quinn. “But replacing Adrian will be tough. Everyone was comfortable with him in the middle of the field and his vision was so good. Our players were really confident in what he brings. We just seemed to gave a good flow with him in the middle.”
Capistran and junior striker Maken Augustine each delivered a pair of goals, and No. 5 JK led 2-0 before the No. 4 Redskins answered with three quick scores.
“I thought we matched up real well against them and at times controlled the match,” Quinn said. “But they score three goals in six minutes as we start making uncharacteristic mistakes. Playing from behind is different. We missed several opportunities, as has been the case all year. But the mistakes we made cost us”
Manteo (14-3-1) won its seventh match in a row two days later by beating Clinton 2-1 in overtime.
“It will be interesting to see how they do,” Quinn said. “They were good and fast, yet I still come back to the opportunities we missed and the mistakes we made.”
The Eagles, perhaps a team of destiny, will face No. 2 Greene Central (24-1) in the East Region final. JK had its eight-game streak end as Aiden Braswell, Oscar Rivera and Trent Hayman each scored twice. Green Central beat a very good Jordan-Matthews squad in the fourth round.
Manteo, which held Omar Covarubias and Makenley Augustine in check, scored twice in the second 10-minute overtime to whip JK. Rivera had the game-winner against the Dark Horses.
“I watched the Manteo-Clinton game and felt we were as good as either team, (JK and Clinton tied 1-1 this season),” Quinn said. “It ended too soon for us. We didn’t finish at the net.”
JK, whose style leads to high-scoring matches, finished the season 18-4-1.
“It was a good year,” said Quinn, whose team went 11-1 in the spring during a pandemic-shortened season and was 18-5 in 2019, giving the Tigers a three-year mark of 47-9-1.
The Tigers outscored the opposition 106-22 this season and lost a 3-2 match against Greene Central in their fourth game. They also lost on opening day to Spring Creek (7-5) but avenged it with a 5-0 win six days later.
That’s when Capistran returned. The senior questioned playing soccer in 2021 after the automobile death of teammate Yair Benegas in March. Benegas was Duplin’s Elite Mr. Soccer and a rising senior.
JK whipped two other coastal schools to get to the third round, pounding Pasquatank 10-1 in the opening round and pushing past Elizabeth City Northeastern 7-3. Both were home matches in Warsaw.
So the Tigers will be loaded next fall after establishing themselves as the premiere soccer team in Duplin County, leaving Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin in a dusting of goals.
While neither is far behind, JK’s steady progress and overall depth have the Tigers at the head of the class. WRH was upset in the first round by St. Pauls. ED, which beat JK during the regular season, did not qualify for the playoffs.
The North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association will surely recognize Quinn as the top coach in the region and put a handful of JK players on the all-district team, and perhaps one on the all-state squad.
