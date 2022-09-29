WARSAW – The North Duplin soccer team is hotter than the kitchen burner.
But not that far away as the crow flies, James Kenan is hotter than coals in a campfire.
Both schools are off to excellent starts as the season reaches the midway point.
Meanwhile, Wallace-Rose Hill won a big match last week against a 3A Onslow County school as they prep for a clash with East Duplin, which is struggling, but always seems to play its best when facing the Bulldogs.
Here’s the latest on area soccer teams as each pushes to get positioning for the NCHSAA soccer tournament, which begins on the haunted day of Oct. 31.
Tigers look
unstoppable
James Kenan started off 1-0-1 but has since won nine straight matches.
The three-time defending East Central 2A Conference champ returned the bulk of its roster and has been playing like a team that can make a deep run in the state tournament.
Peter Omega scored twice last Thursday during a shortened 5-0 win over Richlands in Warsaw.
Omar Covarrubias, Francisco Roldan, Makenley Augustine, Angel Velazquez and Berlin David all found the back of the net during a game that ended after 24 minutes due to lightning.
“We played pretty good, moved the ball well – although again missed some easy opportunities,” said JK’ coach Mitchell Quinn.
His Tigers then scored 23 times to dust off two ECC foes.
A 13-0 blasting of Kinston on Monday was the second act of the week. JK ripped South Lenoir 10-1 two days later.
Lincoln Meza had a hat trick, while Maken Augustine and Eddie Maldanado knocked in a pair of goals.
William Garcia, Kelvin Jimenez, Angel Valezquez and Roldan added to the tally.
James Kenan (10-0-1, 3-0) has outscored the opposition 66-10 this fall. The Tigers tied Southern Wayne early and beat a quality Clinton (9-2-2) club on Sept. 1. They appear to be the odds-on favorite for a fourth ECC title, but must still play Wallace-Rose Hill twice, and also run the champion’s path to the title, which means few letdowns.
Rebels running
wild in CC
North Duplin is one win away from matching its total wins in both 2021 and 2019. The Rebels did not field a team during the Covid-19 influenced season of 2020.
They lost their first three matches but have gone 7-0-1 since, and like the Tigers put the ball in the cage with great frequency.
ND is 7-3-1 overall and 2-0 in Carolina 1A play after a pair of league wins last week over Neuse Charter and Lakewood.
Antony Meji came up huge in both affairs.
The junior striker had two goals and an assist during a 4-2 win over the Cougars on Monday last week in Calypso.
Yet the biggest star of the match was classmate Danny Vazquez-Lopez, who had a hat trick.
Crismy Gonzalez Vazquez added a pair of assists as the Rebels pounded 21 shots on the goal.
Isaias Santos-Santander easily handled his three opportunities in ND’s cage.
Meji, who leads his team in goals, popped both scores two nights later during a 2-0 win over Lakewood. One of his scores came off a feed from Henry Gonzalez.
Vazquez-Lopez is second on the team in scoring with nine goals. Geovanie Ayala has nine, plus 11 assists, and Gonzalez Vazquez eight scores and five assists.
ND was to host Union (2-5-1, 1-1) on Monday this week and then travel to Rosewood (8-2, 1-1) for a key conference showdown.
WRH-ED
renew rivalry
For about a decade, the biggest soccer rivalry in Duplin County was a clash between Wallace-Rose Hill and East Duplin. Years when the Bulldogs were contending for 1A state titles – and won three – a match against the Panthers would be as much of a tossup as a coin.
That has seemed to cool the past few seasons as ED has struggled and WRH has played more consistently.
But boys from the Wallace-Teachey-Rose Hill area and those from Chinquapin-Beulaville-B.F. Grady still have added incentive and motivation to beat their county cousin.
The first of two meetings this season is on Wednesday as the Bulldogs (7-3-2, 2-0-1) might have a slight edge over the Panthers (3-8-2, 1-2) on paper.
But on the soccer pitch anything – including the improbable – are possible.
WRH comes into the affair after a huge 2-0 win over 3A Dixon last Thursday as Rovin Pacheco knocked in both goals. Another edge might be the play of goalie Andy Argueta, a three-time all-county player.
The Panthers have had problems scoring, as evidenced in the last three matches, where they tied Spring Creek 2-2 and were shut down by North Lenoir (1-0) and White Oak (4-0).
Fans won’t have to remember the Alamo as much as they will the season in which Wallace-Rose Hill’s lone loss en route to a state title was to the Panthers.
That 2004 season, ED beat WRH 1-0 in the first match of the season. The Bulldogs won their next 26 matches, including a 3-1 victory over East Surry in the 1A final.
Enough said.
Long live Duplin soccer rivalries.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com