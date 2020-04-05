My foot froze in place as the clock struck five. It’s unusual for me to be downtown at that hour, but months ago I was walking up the steps of Sheppard Library when I was startled out of everyday complacency by hearing the bells begin to ring.
The beautiful sound came from the nearby Jarvis church tower. In my mind, Quasimodo was up there, using his full body weight at the end of a rope to hoist and coax the massive bells out of their silence. Reality probably has much less physicality and more technology. Still, the image crystallized in my mind, even as I was paralyzed by the beauty of the sound.
Why weren’t cars stopping? Why were others going about their business as if nothing special were happening? I wondered if the humanity behind the bell — even the person who flipped a switch or set the timer — fully appreciated the impact those bells have on the community.
I expect somewhere along the way, someone complained. “The bells are loud and disruptive,” I imagined a critic saying.
My sister lives next door to a church where on special occasions, like Christmas Eve, the bell rings for hours. I suppose it can get old after a while. But for me, it was so rare it was like a gift from heaven.
And that’s what it felt like to go inside that church under unusual circumstances.
The sanctuary was empty. And “sanctuary” was just the word, evoking a feeling of holy protection. A place to run to in a time of crisis. Except during this crisis, members are having to stay away for their own protection.
I stood at a lectern, I suppose where the pastor normally stands before his congregation, clears his throat, and opens a Bible to his sermon passage. I gazed across the empty pews to the gleaming stained glass windows and strong wooden beams that have provided a canopy for prayerful attendees for over a century.
A few of us were gathered there to practice songs to play for a 10:55 a.m. Sunday radio service with only us and the pastor there. There were fewer than 10 of us — I was prepared to leave if there had been more. We used hand sanitizer like holy water that was going out of style and were careful to keep our distance. No Methodist “passing of the peace.” We sang “Keep on the Sunny Side” and “Amazing Grace,” while strumming our stringed instruments. I’d sung both songs many times before, but perhaps had never heard the words ring so mournfully hopeful.
“For the ending of ‘Sunny Side,’ Mary, the lead singer, suggested, “Instead of saying “If we keep on the sunny side of life,’ let’s tag it with ‘We will keep on the sunny side of life.’” Maybelle Carter herself couldn’t have put a more determined and positive spin to it.
“Who’s singing that bass part?” Mary asked after a run-through. If I had been singing bass, I might have been afraid to admit it. Was she going to criticize? The fellow at the lectern on the opposite side of the room ratted out the jammer playing and singing the bass line.
She looked at him and said, “You need to get closer to a microphone on Sunday. It was just beautiful. I’ve got to have more of that.”
Something about the simple ordinariness of the exchange charmed me. In the midst of stomach-wrenching news that seemed to keep coming like bad guacamole, her recognition of nice vocal harmony restored my sense of humanity.
I imagined a concerned pastor walking through this sanctuary, placing a hand on each pew, praying for each one who normally sat there.
And I tried to imagine what it would have been like to be inside that building, surrounded by the architectural beauty of the venerable structure ... as the bells played. And while I didn’t hear that, maybe I heard something that impacted me even more. I stood in the church and heard us play. It was a happy-go-lucky kind of Farmer’s Market sound against a solemn backdrop of world events.
When so much in our superficial world is being taken away from us, maybe what we have left are the special moments, remembered or imagined, that for whatever reason resonate like the reverberation of bells within our spirits.
Donna Davis works for Pitt County government, supporting technology. She has called eastern North Carolina home nearly all her life. She enjoys jamming with local musicians, running, and writing.