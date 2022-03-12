GLENWOOD CITY — Keith Giddens just wanted to say thanks.
The South Carolina resident made the trip to Glenwood City, Wisconsin, on March 1 to see a display at the Glenwood Area History Center and express his gratitude to local residents for the heroic efforts of one of their own — 2nd Lt. Ellen Ainsworth — 88 years ago.
Ainsworth, who was born and raised in Glenwood City, was one of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps nurses who helped save the life of Keith’s father, Pvt. Broadus Giddens, at Anzio, Italy, during World War II.
The 19-year-old private from Georgia was the lone survivor of the brutal fighting at Anzio from his 542-man unit, the 3rd Infantry Division, 30th Regiment, Company K, while Ainsworth, 24, died after being hit in the chest with shrapnel while caring for wounded soldiers at the 56th Evacuation Hospital.
“I’m just overwhelmed,” an emotional Keith said Tuesday to about a dozen Glenwood City area residents gathered around the exhibit paying tribute to Ainsworth, the only woman from Wisconsin to die from enemy fire in World War II. “I just wanted to express thanks to somebody.”
Keith, accompanied by his wife, Kristi, and son Benjamin, commanded a rapt audience when he spontaneously shared the story of his father’s remarkable survival after being critically wounded Jan. 29, 1944, by a German mortar that took out his spleen, a kidney and part of a lung on his left side.
As Keith has pieced together based on his military research and stories told by his dad, the injured and severely frostbitten Pvt. Giddens walked nine miles to a medical encampment on the Anzio beachhead, often referred to as “Hell’s Half-Acre.” He was then placed in a body bag and left for dead because doctors didn’t want to waste painkillers or other scarce medical supplies on someone they deemed as having no chance to survive.
Nurses stayed with him throughout the night and successfully petitioned surgeons to sew him up the next day when he was still alive.
Pvt. Giddens was wounded again in another German attack a week and a half later — the same bombing that resulted in what would prove to be Ainsworth’s mortal injury. The attack came after nurses had moved all of the patients they could and then elected to stay with those, like Giddens, who were in no shape to be moved. But the canvas tents of the hospital were no match for bombs and shrapnel.
“She didn’t have to do that,” Keith said of Ainsworth. “So, Ellen, thank you for doing a beautiful act of kindness that cost you deeply.”
The Germans targeted the medical facilities because they assumed the Allies, like the Germans, were concealing munitions under the medical Red Cross symbols, according to an account Keith heard from an Anzio veteran.
“Ellen decided to stay with my dad to help him so he would live, and then they dropped an antipersonnel bomb on the tent and killed her,” Keith said, wiping away tears and pausing to compose himself. “So that’s why we’re here.”
Bravery recognizedDespite her wound, Ainsworth and three other nurses worked to evacuate 42 patients to safety. She died six days later and was posthumously awarded the Red Cross Bronze Medal, a Purple Heart and, along with three other nurses involved in the attack, the Silver Star for bravery.
The four nurses were the first women to received the Silver Star — the third-highest honor awarded by the military — from the Army.
Ainsworth, who graduated from nursing school in Minneapolis in 1941 and then enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps the following spring, served in Tunisia before being sent to Anzio, where American and British troops were planning a surprise attack on German forces.
Ainsworth has been widely recognized for her heroism, with a conference room at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., a residence hall at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, a health clinic at Fort Hamilton in New York and the post office and American Legion Post in Glenwood City all named for her.
But the previous recognition didn’t stop Keith from seeking a connection with Ainsworth’s roots and wanting to pay his respects. Though she has no known relatives remaining in the Glenwood City area, Keith sent a message recently to Sally Berkholder, a former Glenwood City resident who started a tribute page to Ainsworth on Facebook.
Berkholder’s grandparents were close friends with Ainsworth’s parents and Ainsworth occasionally babysat for Berkholder’s niece. While she didn’t know Ainsworth personally, Berkholder likes to help keep her memory alive and even visited Ainsworth’s gravesite at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and Memorial in Nettuno, Italy. Through connections she has made on what she referred to as “an incredible journey,” Berkholder said she has learned that Ainsworth was vivacious, charismatic and not afraid of anything.
“I was stunned by Keith Giddens reaching out about Ellen,” said Berkholder, now of New Richmond. “To think of all the soldiers that she treated and cared for and 78 years past her death someone contacts you and says this person saved my dad’s life. It was just a validation of her service and sacrifice and such a generous gift for this community.”
Medal upgrade sought
Berkholder was similarly surprised last summer when retired U.S. naval officer Shawn Winter, Adjutant General of the Naples-Monte Cassino VFW in Italy, contacted her through the Friends of 2nd Lt. Ellen Ainsworth Facebook page seeking more biographical information about Ainsworth to support his petition of the U.S. Army requesting an upgrade for Ainsworth from the Silver Star to the Medal of Honor.
If Winter’s effort is successful, Ainsworth would be the first woman since the Civil War to be so honored.
Contacted in Italy, Winter told the Leader-Telegram that he decided to pursue the medal upgrade while standing by Ainsworth’s grave and talking about her story with a cemetery employee.
“I decided maybe the moment is right to elevate this to a Medal of Honor. She deserves it,” Winter said. “In my opinion, the only reason she didn’t get the Medal of Honor is because she was a woman.”
Winter has pleaded her case in letters to officials including President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
Berkholder is excited about Winter’s campaign, maintaining combat nurses are a veterans group that has never been adequately recognized.
“These frontline combat nurses never received the credit they were due,” Berkholder said. “I think we all owe these women a huge debt of gratitude.”
Opening up
As Keith studied the photos and mementos in the Ainsworth display, center historian Joan Ludtke explained that the Army green canvas knapsack and bed roll were the only items of Ainsworth’s that were recovered. They were found in the attic when buyers of the former Ainsworth house in Glenwood City were installing new insulation.
Ainsworth’s distraught father burned her other belongings after the family received a telegraph informing them of her death on what would have been her 25th birthday, Ludtke said.
The remarkable connection between Pvt. Giddens and 2nd Lt. Ainsworth might have gone unknown if Keith hadn’t decided to take his dad back to Anzio in 1994 for the 50th anniversary of the battle. Until that point, Pvt. Giddens, like so many other World War II veterans, had kept all of his war experiences to himself.
“We knew he’d been wounded, but that was it. He never discussed it,” Keith said.
That all changed when the family attempted to retrace Pvt. Giddens’ steps from five decades earlier, and he led them to the spot where he was first wounded.
“Suddenly everything started coming out,” including his interaction with the young nurse from Glenwood City, said Keith, who also has visited the Ainsworth Conference Room at the Pentagon.
Pvt. Giddens, who was awarded four Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts for his service, lived for 59 years after his injuries at Anzio. He worked a long career as a procurement officer for an Air Force base in Georgia before his death in 2003 at age 78. Keith credits that legacy in large part to Ainsworth.
“Absent she and the other nurses and doctors that cared for my dad, I would not be here,” Keith said. “Forty-two people are alive today in my family because of what Ellen did for my dad.”
As a way of paying it forward, Kristi Giddens announced Tuesday that the family plans to establish a scholarship for nursing students at the University of Minnesota in Ainsworth’s name.