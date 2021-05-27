South Central High School’s baseball team stayed tied atop the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference standings with a pair of victories over Southern Wayne last week.
The Falcons (6-1 overall, 5-1 ECC 3A/4A) ended the week with a 10-0 win over the Saints in Dudley.
Ashton Ross led SCHS with four hits in five at-bats. He also scored two runs.
Alex Bouche was 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs scored and five RBI.
K.J. Chadwick and Daylinh Nguygen-Brown each provided two hits for the Falcons, while S’Quan Waters (double) added the other hit.
South Central scored three runs in the top of the first inning, added single runs in the third and fifth frames, and collected three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Bouche picked up the win on the mound. He went all seven innings and gave up five hits and no runs with 15 strikeouts and just one walk.
In the May 18 league game, the Falcons used a three-run sixth inning to pull away from Southern Wayne and claim a 6-1 victory at home.
Drew Browne led South Central with three hits and three RBI, while Nguygen-Brown (double), Bouche (double), Joshua James, Ty Cahoon and Daniel Paciullo (double) chipped in one hit each.
The Falcons used two pitchers against the Saints: Trace Baker and Nguygen-Brown.
Baker went 5.2 innings and surrendered three hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Nguygen-Brown fanned three and walked one while allowing one hit over 1.1 innings.
Going into this week’s games, South Central and D.H. Conley were both 5-1 in the league standings with C.B. Aycock not far behind at 5-3.