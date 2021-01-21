Basketball season is well underway for many high schools in Pitt County as well as Greene Central (Greene County), even though COVID-19 has interrupted the schedules for some.
Here is a roundup of how the teams have performed thus far as well as their upcoming schedules, which can change with little notice.
SOUTH CENTRAL BOYS
The Falcons, coached by Chris Cherry, were off to a 4-0 start entering Tuesday’s (Jan. 19) scheduled home game against New Bern.
On Friday (Jan. 15), South Central raised its record to 4-0 with a 75-23 win over South Wayne.
Two days before (Jan. 13), the Falcons outscored North Pitt 44-29 in the second half to defeat the Panthers 61-39. SCHS placed five players in double figures: Omar Harris had 12 points, followed by Jamir Wright with 11 and Daylin Brown, Moses Tufts and Dante Hutcherson with 10 points each. Tufts grabbed seven rebounds.
On Jan. 7, South Central eased past Southern Wayne 65-42 as Tufts scored 17 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked two shots. Harris chipped in 13 points while Hutcherson added nine points and seven rebounds.
On Jan. 5, the Falcons doubled up C.B. Aycock 70-35. South Central led 30-15 at halftime and outscored CBA 40-22 in the second half.
Statistical leaders included Tufts (15 points on 7 of 9 field goals, and eight rebounds), Brown (seven assists), Tremaine Pugh (eight points), Wright (eight points), Harris (seven points) and Joe Thompson (seven points, five steals).
The Falcons were also active on the defensive end with 41 deflections, as Hutcherson led the way with seven and Wright and Tufts provided six each.
Up Next: South Central hosts J.H. Rose on Friday (Jan. 22) and will play at D.H. Conley Tuesday (Jan. 26).
SOUTH CENTRAL GIRLS
The South Central girls possessed a 3-1 record entering Tuesday’s game against New Bern.
The Falcons opened the season with a 47-31 win over C.B. Aycock on Jan. 6, followed by a 75-35 triumph over Eastern Wayne Jan. 7. They suffered their first loss, 59-32 to North Pitt, on Jan. 13 as the Panthers outscored them 36-15 in the second half to pull away.
South Central got back on the winning side on Jan. 15 with a 51-25 victory over Southern Wayne.
Up Next: The Falcons host J.H. Rose on Friday (Jan. 22) and go to D.H. Conley Tuesday (Jan. 26).
GREENE CENTRAL BOYS
The Rams, coached by Blue Edwards, were 1-1 overall heading into Tuesday’s (Jan. 19) game at West Craven.
AYDEN-GRIFTON BOYS
The Chargers have had the first four games of their schedule interrupted by COVID-19, which threw he contests into reschedule mode.
Ayden-Grifton was scheduled to play at North Lenoir on Tuesday (Jan. 19), followed by a contest at West Craven the following day (Jan. 20). The Chargers were to play at home Friday against Greene Central, but that game has been postponed. Their next contest is slated to be Tuesday (Jan. 26) at Kinston.
AYDEN-GRIFTON GIRLS
The Lady Chargers have played one game, and that was a 49-24 loss to South Lenoir on Jan. 14.
Ayden-Grifton was slated to play Tuesday (Jan. 19) at North Lenoir, Wednesday (Jan. 20) at West Craven and next Tuesday (Jan. 26) at Kinston. Friday’s game (Jan. 22) against Greene Central was cancelled, as the Rams do not have enough players to field a team this season.
FARMVILLE CENTRAL BOYS
The Jaguars were 2-0 starting this week, having defeated Greene Central and South Granville in their first two games.
FCHS was scheduled to play Wednesday (Jan. 20) at home against North Johnston, Friday (Jan. 22) at home against Nash Central, Tuesday (Jan. 26) at SouthWest Edgecombe and Friday (Jan. 29) against North Pitt.
FARMVILLE CENTRAL GIRLS
The Farmville Central girls opened their season with a win over South Granville and were next scheduled to play Wednesday (Jan. 20) at home against North Johnston.
The Jaguars will then continue their schedule Friday (Jan. 22) at home against Nash Central before traveling to SouthWest Edgecombe on Tuesday (Jan. 26). Frmville Central will then return home next Friday (Jan. 29) against North Pitt.