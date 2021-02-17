South Central’s boys’ basketball team had already wrapped up the regular-season title in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference.
All that stood in the way of an unbeaten season was two games remaining against J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley, respectively.
South Central took care of the first obstacle Tuesday night, defeating the Rampants 66-54 to improve to 11-0 in the ECC 3A/4A and 12-0 overall.
Rose dropped to 7-4 in the conference and 7-5 overall.
The teams played nearly even over the final 28 minutes, but it turned out the first four minutes doomed the Rampants.
The Falcons, led by Omar Harris, Moses Tufts, Jamir Wright and Dante Hutchison , jumped out to an 11-0 lead, and Rose could never make up the difference.
Harris (seven points in a two-minute span of the second quarter) helped push the South Central lead to 24-12 halfway through the second stanza. Rose was only able to shave off one point and trailed 30-19 at halftime.
The Falcons’ lead grew to 18 in the third quarter on a bucket by Tufts, but a 12-4 run by the Rampants (nine from Alkevion Waller) pulled the home team within 10 (43-33) to start the fourth.
South Central pushed the lead back to 17 early in the fourth quarter before Montez Green rallied Rose within 12 with under two minutes remaining.
That’s as close as the Rampants got.
Harris and Tufts paced South Central with 21 points each, while Joe Thompson added nine.
Green (13 points in the fourth quarter) led Rose with 20 points, while Waller added 17.
GIRLS South Central 52 J.H. Rose 35
The South Central girls used a 15-3 run over the last six minutes of the second quarter to build a 13-point halftime lead on their way to a 52-35 triumph over the Rampants.
Kayla Smith and Kayla Friend each led the Falcons (10-1 ECC, 10-2 overall) with 16 points.
Karma May paced Rose (2-9 ECC, 2-10 overall) with 19 points.