GREENVILLE — The numbers favored the boys’ cross country team from D.H. Conley and the girls’ team from South Central during a Eastern Carolina 3A/4A meet Monday at Boyd Lee Park.
South Central’s girls placed eight runners in the top 10 and scored 15 points to win the girls meet. Conley had just three runners and didn’t score as a team.
On the boys’ side, Conley placed nine runners in the top 10 and defeated South Central 15-50.
In the girls race, South Central runners held the first eight places in the meet.
They were Madison Quinn (24:36), Savannah Ibarra (25:08), Alexis Robinson (25:38), Angeles Ibarra (26:41.67), Mackenzie Odom (26:41.90), Alexis Hastings (26:52), Emily Grubbs (26:59) and Alyssa Powell (27:14).
Conley had the ninth-place and 10th-place runners in Lily Albers (30:07) and Jordan McGowan (30:08), respectively.
On the boys’ side, Conley’s Carter Adrias set the pace with a time of 17:57.
He was followed by teammates Owen Thorndike (18:07), Scout Hill (18:34), Kyle Hardee (19:23), Bryson Bingaman (19:42), Bryce Gooding (19:51), James Heritage (20:03) and Zach Hills (20:20) in the top 10.
South Central’s Garrison Outlaw was ninth overall (20:25), while Conley’s David Mallinson was 10th at 20:32.
Two more meets were scheduled for this week – the ECC 3A/4A championship meet on Wednesday and the ECC 3A/4A Roundup on Thursday at Boyd Lee Park. Both meets were scheduled to involve South Central, Conley and J.H. Rose.