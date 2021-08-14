The popular party band Spare Change is scheduled to hit the Sunday in the Park stage at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St.
A 60 percent chance of showers was in the forecast as of Friday, but for now the show will go on. For weather-related event changes, call 758-7246 on Sunday.
Local country recording artist David Lee Jones thrilled a big crowd last week weekend. A beer garden will be open for Sunday’s Spare Change show. Built for Comfort is Aug. 22 and Tailgate is set for Aug. 29. A beer garden also will be available Aug. 29.
Organizers are hoping to reschedule several shows that saw rainouts earlier in the season on Oct. 3. Rain canceled performances by East Coast Rhythm and Blues, the The British Invaders and the The Monitors.
Walk canceled
The monthly Walk with A Doc event set for 9 a.m. today at Lake Laupus on ECU’s medical campus will not take place due to a scheduling issue with the speaker. The next event will be Sept. 25.