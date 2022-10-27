The latest inductees of the James Kenan Hall of Fame were inducted last Saturday at the school The inductees included: Danielle Miller, from left, Melena Buckram O’Neil, Chantalle Williams Pipkin, Shakeila Hodges, Walter Bostic, Billy Knowles, Kristina Broadie (deceased inductee Stanley Broadie’s daughter), and Dezarae Phillips. Not pictured, coach Cornelius Warren, inductee, who attended the ceremony.

