Members of North Duplin’s state championship team from 1972 were honored at halftime last Friday of the Rebels’ game with Rosewood. The team consists of (not in order): assistant coach Ken Avent Sr., coach Hank Davis, Major Ivey, Rex Moody, Randy Jordan, Rouse Ivey, Kenneth Best, Dennis Ward, Randy King, J.W. Vinson, Earthell Herring, Mike Herring, Gary Matthews, Alfonzo Rouse Carter Hicks, Dr. Hervy Kornegay and team manager Miles Moody.
Members of North Duplin’s state championship team from 1972 were honored at halftime last Friday of the Rebels’ game with Rosewood. The team consists of (not in order): assistant coach Ken Avent Sr., coach Hank Davis, Major Ivey, Rex Moody, Randy Jordan, Rouse Ivey, Kenneth Best, Dennis Ward, Randy King, J.W. Vinson, Earthell Herring, Mike Herring, Gary Matthews, Alfonzo Rouse Carter Hicks, Dr. Hervy Kornegay and team manager Miles Moody.
The latest inductees of the James Kenan Hall of Fame were inducted last Saturday at the school The inductees included: Danielle Miller, from left, Melena Buckram O’Neil, Chantalle Williams Pipkin, Shakeila Hodges, Walter Bostic, Billy Knowles, Kristina Broadie (deceased inductee Stanley Broadie’s daughter), and Dezarae Phillips. Not pictured, coach Cornelius Warren, inductee, who attended the ceremony.