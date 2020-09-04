Pitt County Schools has reported eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last five school days, according to a report released Friday.
New cases, reported from Aug. 28-Sept. 3, bring the total number of confirmed school-affected cases to 23 in the district since classes started last month. School-affected cases are defined as a person recently present in a school building within six feet of others for more than 15 minutes.
The school system reported its first case of COVID-19 on Aug. 12, the fourth day of classes at Innovation Early College High School. Three additional cases were reported Aug. 17-21. Eleven new cases were reported between Aug. 24-27.
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said Friday that while there have been some reports of more than one case within a school, there is no evidence of school transmission.
“I think this is proof that our parents, our students, our staff members are all following the protocols,” Johnson said. “We’re controlling the environment and keeping it safe, and the lower count is evidence of that.”
Last month, cases were confirmed at Ayden, Belvoir, Northwest and W.H. Robinson elementary schools, Ayden and Wellcome middle schools, J.H. Rose and D.H. Conley high schools and Chicod and Grifton (K-8) schools. The district declined to release information Friday about whether or not any additional schools have been affected.
Pitt County Schools weekly updates do not include a listing of schools where cases have been reported and do not specify whether new cases involve students or staff members. No figures have been released on the total number of quarantines reported related to the cases.
Of the district’s 23,193 students, 11,749, or 50.6 percent, attend classes on campus, most of them on alternating weeks. Another 11,444 are full-time virtual students. Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees.
Weekly school district data is scheduled to be updated by noon Fridays and can be found at bit.ly/PCSCovidData.